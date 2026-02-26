New Migrant Centre Opens in Cambodia’s Siem Reap to Protect Workers

A new Migrant Worker Resource Centre (MRC) has been established in Cambodia’s Siem Reap province to expand protection, legal support and reintegration services for migrant workers — particularly those employed in fishing and seafood processing sectors.

The centre comes at a critical time, following the mass return of Cambodian migrant workers amid recent border tensions with Thailand, and mounting evidence of high levels of debt and unemployment among returnees.

Strengthening Safe Migration and Labour Rights

Operated by Phnom Srey Organization for Development in close partnership with the Provincial Department of Labour and Vocational Training, the MRC will:

Provide training and informational materials on safe migration and labour rights

Offer legal assistance for complaint and grievance cases

Deliver capacity-building for local stakeholders

Expand livelihoods and psycho-social reintegration services

Support returning workers and their families

The centre forms part of a broader effort to strengthen awareness and access to services for both potential migrants and those returning home.

Migration’s Major Economic Impact

Cambodian migrant workers play a central role in the country’s economy. In 2024, remittances reached nearly US$3 billion, equivalent to 6.1 percent of Cambodia’s GDP — making migration a key driver of rural poverty reduction and economic growth.

“Labour migration has long provided an essential livelihood for the Cambodian people,” said Koen Everaert, Deputy Head of Cooperation for the European Union Delegation in Cambodia.

“With the launch of this new Migrant Worker Resource Centre in Siem Reap, we are expanding the availability of information and services for Cambodian migrants and their family members. The EU is proud to support this initiative.”

Timely Support for Returning Workers

Research conducted by the International Labour Organization (ILO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) has identified Siem Reap as one of the provinces where returning migrant workers face some of the highest rates of debt and unemployment during initial reintegration.

“The ILO recognizes that this is a particularly challenging time for many returning Cambodian migrant workers,” said Xiaoyan Qian, ILO Country Director for Thailand, Cambodia and Lao PDR.

“The establishment of this new Centre in Siem Reap will build upon the existing MRC network and help address the specific needs of migrant workers in the fishing and seafood processing sectors.”

Protecting Workers in the Blue Economy

The initiative is part of Ship to Shore Rights South-East Asia: Safe Migration for Decent Work in the Blue Economy, a regional programme funded by the European Union.

The programme is implemented by the ILO in collaboration with:

The International Organization for Migration (IOM)

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO)

Its objective is to promote safe migration and decent work across sustainable fish and seafood supply chains in South-East Asia, tackling vulnerabilities that can lead to labour rights abuses and forced labour.

“The establishment of this MRC in Siem Reap represents an important step forward,” said Taing Phengrithy, Under Secretary of State at Cambodia’s Ministry of Labour and Vocational Training.

“It strengthens protection mechanisms for migrant fishers and seafood processing workers and supports progress toward decent work for all Cambodian migrant workers.”

Expanding a National Support Network

The Siem Reap centre expands Cambodia’s growing MRC network, enhancing collaboration between civil society, provincial authorities and international partners.

With thousands of Cambodian workers continuing to seek employment abroad each year, the new facility is expected to serve as both a prevention hub — promoting safe migration pathways — and a reintegration platform for those returning home.