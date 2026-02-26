UNICEF Alarmed After Airstrikes Kill Children in Myanmar

UNICEF has expressed deep alarm following reports that at least five children were killed and three others injured in airstrikes carried out in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Sagaing regions between 23 and 24 February.

The strikes reportedly hit Ponnagyun Township in Rakhine State and Myinmu Township in the Sagaing region, with homes and a busy local market among the sites affected.

Civilians and Displaced Families Targeted

According to reports cited by UNICEF, the attack in Rakhine State struck a village hosting displaced families, compounding the vulnerability of communities already uprooted by ongoing conflict.

“Children and civilians are once again bearing the brunt of escalating hostilities,” UNICEF said in a statement.

The agency warned that continued clashes are driving further displacement, disrupting access to essential services and placing children at heightened risk.

Services Severely Disrupted

UNICEF said the violence is exacerbating an already fragile humanitarian situation, with conflict-affected children facing:

Interrupted access to health care

School closures and loss of education

Reduced access to protection services

Increased exposure to violence and exploitation

Myanmar has faced prolonged instability and armed conflict in multiple regions, with children among the most vulnerable to its consequences.

Call to Uphold International Humanitarian Law

UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, emphasising the need to safeguard civilians.

“Children must be protected at all times,” the agency said.

UNICEF confirmed it is continuing to respond to the needs of affected children and families across Myanmar, providing humanitarian assistance and protection support where access allows.