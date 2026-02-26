Left Menu

UNICEF Alarmed After Airstrikes Kill Children in Myanmar

Myanmar has faced prolonged instability and armed conflict in multiple regions, with children among the most vulnerable to its consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:14 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:14 IST
UNICEF Alarmed After Airstrikes Kill Children in Myanmar
According to reports cited by UNICEF, the attack in Rakhine State struck a village hosting displaced families, compounding the vulnerability of communities already uprooted by ongoing conflict. Image Credit: ChatGPT
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

UNICEF has expressed deep alarm following reports that at least five children were killed and three others injured in airstrikes carried out in Myanmar’s Rakhine and Sagaing regions between 23 and 24 February.

The strikes reportedly hit Ponnagyun Township in Rakhine State and Myinmu Township in the Sagaing region, with homes and a busy local market among the sites affected.

Civilians and Displaced Families Targeted

According to reports cited by UNICEF, the attack in Rakhine State struck a village hosting displaced families, compounding the vulnerability of communities already uprooted by ongoing conflict.

“Children and civilians are once again bearing the brunt of escalating hostilities,” UNICEF said in a statement.

The agency warned that continued clashes are driving further displacement, disrupting access to essential services and placing children at heightened risk.

Services Severely Disrupted

UNICEF said the violence is exacerbating an already fragile humanitarian situation, with conflict-affected children facing:

  • Interrupted access to health care

  • School closures and loss of education

  • Reduced access to protection services

  • Increased exposure to violence and exploitation

Myanmar has faced prolonged instability and armed conflict in multiple regions, with children among the most vulnerable to its consequences.

Call to Uphold International Humanitarian Law

UNICEF called on all parties to the conflict to comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law, emphasising the need to safeguard civilians.

“Children must be protected at all times,” the agency said.

UNICEF confirmed it is continuing to respond to the needs of affected children and families across Myanmar, providing humanitarian assistance and protection support where access allows.

 

TRENDING

1
Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

Jeeno Thitikul Struggles in HSBC Women's World Championship First Round

 Singapore
2
European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

European Stocks Steady Amid Mixed Corporate Earnings and AI Prospects

 Global
3
Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

Greenland Tightens Grip on Foreign Real Estate Amid Surging U.S. Interest

 Global
4
South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

South Korea and UAE Forge $35 Billion Defence Alliance

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026