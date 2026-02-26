Varanasi Court Faces Fourth Bomb Threat in a Month
The district and sessions court in Varanasi experienced its fourth bomb threat this month, prompting an extensive search by authorities. Assistant Commissioner Nitin Taneja confirmed the ongoing efforts to identify the threat issuer with potential explosive devices being checked by a bomb disposal squad.
On Thursday, the district and sessions court in Varanasi was subjected to a bomb threat, marking the fourth such incident in the past month. This alarming pattern of threats has prompted immediate action from authorities.
Assistant Commissioner of Police, Nitin Taneja, indicated that a thorough search of the premises is currently underway following the latest threat. He mentioned the deployment of a bomb disposal squad to ensure safety and mitigate any potential danger.
The threat was communicated to the court by an advocate, Srinath, who received the menacing message on his mobile phone. The police are actively trying to trace the individual responsible for issuing such threats to law enforcement.
