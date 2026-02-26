Left Menu

ESR Ventures into India's Booming Data Centre Sector with ₹900 Crore Investment

ESR, a prominent APAC real asset firm, enters India's expanding data centre market with a hyperscale-ready facility in Mumbai. The ₹900 crore project, pre-leased to a major tech firm, exemplifies ESR's commitment to India's digital growth, leveraging power grid transformation and competitive renewable energy prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:16 IST
ESR Ventures into India's Booming Data Centre Sector with ₹900 Crore Investment
ESR Rabale MU1 Data Centre, the company's first hyperscale-ready facility in India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic move, ESR, a leading Asia-Pacific-focused real asset owner, announced its foray into the Indian data centre market with a substantial investment of ₹900 crore (approximately US$100 million). The multi-storey data centre, situated in Rabale, Mumbai's burgeoning data hub, marks a significant milestone for the company.

The ESR Rabale MU1 Data Centre, which has been pre-leased to a prominent information and communications technology firm, supports a facility load of up to 60 MW. It is designed as a hyperscale-ready, powered shell on a 3.25-acre plot, aimed at accommodating the region's expansion in cloud computing and AI.

The project's significance is further underscored by comments from ESR officials. Stuart Gibson, Co-founder and Co-CEO, highlighted the strategic importance of India in the global data centre growth narrative, citing digital adoption and favorable energy costs. Meanwhile, Abhijit Malkani, CEO of ESR India, emphasized the disciplined approach to site selection and development execution employed in establishing MU1.

