Shirtless Protest Controversy: Youth Congress Arrest Sparks Police Standoff

In a high-stakes standoff lasting 24 hours, the Delhi Police on Thursday managed to return to the national capital with three arrested Youth Congress workers. The arrests followed a controversial 'shirtless protest' conducted at the AI Impact Summit last week, stirring both political and legal tensions.

The arrested individuals, Saurabh, Siddharth, and Arbaz, were taken into custody at a hotel in Shimla after an FIR related to the protest was registered. Although the Delhi Police claimed to have a legitimate transit remand, the Himachal Pradesh Police accused them of procedural mistakes, filing a kidnapping charge against unnamed officials from Delhi.

The confrontation led to multiple detentions and vehicle seizures by Himachal authorities along key routes. The situation cooled when Delhi Police presented a seizure memo detailing captured evidence, maintaining, however, that all electronic data was legitimate case property. The debacle concluded with the trio's arrival in Delhi, marking a significant moment in ongoing political challenges.