IATA Rebukes Spain Airport Operator Over Safety Claim

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has sharply criticized comments by Maurici Lucena, Chairman and CEO of Spanish airport operator AENA, accusing him of wrongly suggesting that airlines advocating lower airport charges are undermining aviation safety.

IATA Director General Willie Walsh described the remarks as “scaremongering” and said they misrepresent the aviation industry’s commitment to safety.

Airlines Reject Safety Allegations

The dispute comes after Lucena reportedly argued that airlines’ calls for reduced airport fees could compromise safety and security.

Walsh rejected that claim, emphasizing that safety remains the top priority across the aviation sector.

“Safety is the number one priority of airlines and the whole aviation industry,” Walsh said.

“The legitimate concern of airlines for cost-efficient airport charges is in no way related to any compromise on the safety and security of passengers and aviation employees.”

He added that linking the issue of airport charges to safety concerns was “highly inappropriate” and suggested the remarks were an attempt to justify AENA’s proposal to increase airport charges by 16 percent.

Airlines Push for Cost-Efficient Airport Charges

IATA said airlines are not seeking excessively cheap infrastructure but rather fair and transparent pricing aligned with passenger growth and reasonable returns on airport investments.

Airlines operating in Spain, the group said, are already facing multiple cost pressures, including:

Rising regulatory and environmental compliance costs

Supply chain disruptions

Volatile fuel prices

Increasing airport and air traffic control charges

Despite these challenges, IATA noted that airlines have continued to expand connectivity and lower fares for travelers.

Airfares Declining Despite Cost Pressures

According to IATA, inflation-adjusted airfares in Spain have fallen by 9 percent since 2019.

Over the past decade, real airfares across the 15 largest Spanish airports have dropped between 6 percent and 37 percent, reflecting increased competition and operational efficiency.

Walsh said this trend demonstrates the importance of maintaining affordable airport charges to protect consumer access to air travel.

“Rigorous scrutiny of airport charges is not only legitimate but necessary to ensure connectivity remains affordable for consumers and sustainable for the wider economy,” he said.

Dispute Over Airport Profits

IATA also pointed to financial data indicating that AENA has generated significant returns in recent years.

According to the association, AENA earned €1.32 billion more than expected under Spain’s airport regulatory framework during the past two regulatory periods.

In 2024, the operator reported a net profit margin of 36.4 percent across its regulated and non-regulated activities in Spain.

By comparison, the average European airline net profit margin was about 3.5 percent, highlighting what IATA described as a significant imbalance within the aviation value chain.

Call for Transparent Regulation

IATA said airlines operating in Spain require a regulatory system that ensures airport charges are set through independent, transparent and consultative processes.

Such regulation should align with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) principles, balancing the interests of airports, airlines, passengers and the broader economy.

Walsh said constructive dialogue would be more productive than public rhetoric.

“Productive engagement—rather than rhetoric—is the most effective way to ensure that Spain’s airports continue to support growth, regional development and high-quality service for passengers,” he said.

Industry Cooperation Needed

Despite the dispute, IATA said it remains open to working with AENA and other aviation stakeholders to strengthen Spain’s aviation sector.

The organization emphasized that cooperation between airports and airlines will be critical to maintaining safe, efficient and affordable air connectivity as the industry continues to recover and grow.