Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

Africa’s electricity gap is often seen as a question of infrastructure. Build more grids, add more solar, connect more homes. But a new World Bank study shows the problem is far more complex. Researchers from the World Bank’s Development Research Group, drawing on global insights including from the International Energy Agency, argue that electrification in Africa is held back not just by costs, but by poverty, weak institutions, and political challenges.

Nearly 43 percent of people in Sub-Saharan Africa still lack electricity. To achieve universal access by 2030, about 90 million people would need to be connected every year. Yet progress is too slow. The issue is not a lack of technology. Renewable energy is getting cheaper, and off-grid systems are expanding. The real barrier lies in how economies and governments function.

The Poverty Trap Behind Low Electricity Use

One of the biggest findings is that Africa’s challenge is not simply low income, but deep and persistent poverty. Other regions, like South and East Asia, started at similar income levels but achieved much higher electrification. In Africa, many households simply cannot afford electricity, even when it is available.

This creates a cycle. Governments invest in electricity, hoping it will boost incomes. But incomes must rise for people to afford electricity in the first place. Without that, systems struggle financially.

Even more concerning, electrification does not always reduce poverty. In some countries, access has improved while poverty has stayed the same or even increased. This shows that electricity alone is not enough to drive economic growth.

Why Electricity Alone Doesn’t Create Growth

Electricity becomes powerful only when it is used productively. Households and businesses need it to run machinery, irrigate farms, or power small enterprises. But in many rural areas, the conditions for this do not exist.

Poor roads, lack of credit, weak markets, and limited business opportunities mean that electricity is often underused. In such places, electrification brings only small benefits. In contrast, areas with better economic activity, like towns or connected villages, see much stronger gains.

This explains why results vary so widely. Electricity works best when combined with other investments that support jobs and productivity.

The Affordability Crisis and Cost Challenge

Another major issue is affordability. Studies across Africa show that what people are willing to pay is far below what electricity actually costs. Even small solar systems can be too expensive for many households. On top of that, people must pay for wiring, appliances, and ongoing usage.

Demand is also very sensitive to price. If tariffs rise, people quickly reduce consumption. Governments often respond with subsidies, but these are costly and hard to sustain.

Experiences from countries like India show the risks. Heavy subsidies helped expand access but led to unreliable power, financial losses, and political misuse of electricity policies. Africa faces similar dangers if it relies too much on subsidies without reforms.

Weak Systems, High Costs, and Poor Reliability

On the supply side, the challenges are just as serious. Africa needs massive investment in electricity infrastructure, but attracting funding is difficult. Investors see high risks due to weak institutions, corruption concerns, and unstable policies.

Utilities themselves are struggling. Many operate at a loss because of inefficiencies, high production costs, and poor bill collection. Power losses during transmission are also high. At the same time, electricity supply is unreliable, with frequent outages affecting businesses and slowing economic activity.

Interestingly, the problem is not technology. Africa can generate electricity efficiently. The issue lies in management, governance, and incentives.

A New Way Forward for Electrification

The study suggests that Africa needs a different approach. Instead of focusing only on expanding access, policies must link electricity to economic growth. Local governments can play a key role here, as they understand local needs and can support productive uses of electricity.

Utilities also need reform. They should be allowed to operate more independently, with tariffs that reflect real costs. At the same time, strong regulators are needed to ensure fairness and protect consumers.

Support for poor households should be targeted, rather than broad subsidies that weaken the system. As incomes grow, governments can build stronger tax systems to finance future investments.

Turning Electricity Into Real Transformation

The message is clear. Electrification is not just about connecting homes. It is about creating jobs, supporting businesses, and building trust in institutions. Without these, electricity will not deliver its full benefits.

The path forward requires experimentation, better data, and learning from what works. If done right, electricity can become a powerful engine of growth in Africa. If not, it risks becoming another costly promise that fails to transform lives.