Durban Flood Crisis: eThekwini Deploys Round-the-Clock Emergency Response

Durban is grappling with the aftermath of severe weekend storms that unleashed widespread flooding, infrastructure damage, and traffic chaos across multiple regions, prompting an urgent, round-the-clock response from the eThekwini Municipality.

In an official statement issued Monday, municipal authorities confirmed that disaster management teams were rapidly mobilised as torrential rains submerged roads, toppled trees, and damaged vehicles in several parts of the city. The scale and intensity of the storm have once again highlighted the growing vulnerability of coastal urban centres to extreme weather events.

Emergency Teams on High Alert Across Durban

Disaster management officials, working in coordination with recreation and parks teams, have been deployed extensively across affected zones. Their immediate priorities include clearing debris, reopening blocked routes, and mitigating risks posed by ongoing waterlogging and unstable infrastructure.

Authorities confirmed that operations are continuing “around the clock,” reflecting the severity of the situation and the need for sustained intervention to restore normalcy.

Central and Southern Regions Worst Hit

The Durban Central and Southern regions have emerged as the epicentre of the crisis, with at least 22 reported incidents. Areas such as Chatsworth and Morningside experienced significant flooding, leading to submerged roads and widespread disruptions.

Traffic flow has been severely impacted, with several key routes rendered impassable due to standing water and fallen trees. Emergency teams are prioritising these high-density zones to ensure safe mobility and prevent further incidents.

Western and Northern Corridors Also Impacted

In the Western region, 13 incidents were recorded, with Westville among the hardest hit. Municipal teams are engaged in intensive clean-up operations, focusing on clearing debris and managing waterlogged streets to safeguard residential areas.

Meanwhile, the Northern region reported seven incidents, with Newlands West bearing the brunt of the storm. Floodwaters and storm-related hazards continue to pose risks, with emergency crews working to stabilise affected zones and prevent secondary damage.

Rising Concerns Over Climate-Driven Weather Extremes

The latest flooding episode adds to a growing pattern of extreme weather events affecting Durban and other coastal cities in South Africa. Experts have increasingly linked such intense rainfall events to climate change, urban drainage challenges, and expanding informal settlements in vulnerable areas.

While the municipality has not released damage cost estimates yet, previous flood events in the region have caused losses running into billions of rand, raising urgent questions about long-term climate resilience and infrastructure preparedness.

Public Safety Advisory Issued

The eThekwini Municipality has issued a strong advisory urging residents to exercise extreme caution. Motorists have been specifically warned against attempting to cross flooded roads, as water depths can be deceptive and potentially life-threatening.

Residents are also encouraged to report hazards—including fallen trees, damaged power lines, and blocked routes—through official municipal channels to enable swift response.

“Motorists are strongly advised not to attempt crossing flooded roads, as water levels may be deeper and more dangerous than they appear,” the municipality cautioned.

Reaffirming its commitment to public safety, the municipality stated that all efforts are being directed toward reducing risks, restoring access, and supporting affected communities.

Emergency Support and Ongoing Assessments

Residents requiring urgent assistance can contact the Disaster Management Centre at 031 361 0000, which remains operational as part of the city’s emergency response framework.

Authorities have indicated that further updates will be issued as teams continue to assess the full extent of the damage and identify areas requiring additional intervention.

With recovery operations underway and weather conditions still being closely monitored, Durban remains on alert as it navigates the immediate fallout and prepares for potential future weather-related disruptions.