UNICEF Sounds Alarm as Conflict Devastates Children Across Iran and Region, Urges Immediate Ceasefire

Children across Iran and the wider Middle East are facing a rapidly escalating humanitarian crisis, with mounting casualties, ruined infrastructure, and collapsing essential services placing millions at risk, UNICEF has warned in a stark new statement.

As hostilities intensify, the agency says children are bearing the heaviest burden of the conflict, enduring not only physical harm but also deep psychological trauma, displacement, and the breakdown of systems critical to their survival.

Children Caught in the Crossfire

According to UNICEF, ongoing strikes and instability are exposing children to unprecedented levels of danger. Reports indicate that children have been killed, injured, and forced from their homes, while entire communities have been plunged into fear and uncertainty.

“Children in Iran and across the region are exposed to physical harm and psychological distress,” the agency said, warning that the long-term consequences will extend far beyond the immediate violence.

Schools, homes, and neighborhoods—traditionally safe spaces—are increasingly becoming targets or collateral damage, eroding any sense of normalcy for young populations.

Health System on the Brink

The conflict is placing enormous strain on Iran’s healthcare system, with widespread damage disrupting access to life-saving services.

442 health facilities have been damaged

Around 10 million people are affected

Including 2.2 million children now facing limited access to care

Hospitals are struggling to function amid power disruptions, supply shortages, and surging demand, raising fears of a broader public health emergency.

Particularly alarming is the damage to the Pasteur Institute, Iran’s primary vaccine production center. The halt in vaccine manufacturing threatens to leave millions of children vulnerable to preventable diseases.

At the same time, the destruction of Tofigh Darou, a major pharmaceutical producer, has triggered acute shortages of critical medicines—including treatments for cancer and chronic illnesses—putting vulnerable patients, including children, at immediate risk.

Education System in Ruins

The conflict has also dealt a devastating blow to education.

More than 760 schools have been damaged or destroyed

Numerous children have been killed or injured in attacks on school facilities

One of the most tragic incidents cited was a missile strike on Shajareh Tayyebeh School, which reportedly killed 168 students on the first day of the conflict.

The destruction of schools not only disrupts education but also removes critical safe spaces that provide stability, protection, and psychosocial support for children.

Regional Spillover Raises Alarm

The humanitarian crisis is no longer confined to Iran. UNICEF reports that children have also been killed or injured in Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, and Lebanon, highlighting the regional scale of the conflict.

Attacks across borders are damaging essential infrastructure, including:

Hospitals and healthcare systems

Water and sanitation facilities

Power grids critical for survival services

Experts warn that disruptions to water and sanitation systems could lead to disease outbreaks, while power outages threaten neonatal care and life-support systems.

Legal and Humanitarian Concerns

UNICEF underscored that international humanitarian law strictly prohibits attacks on civilian infrastructure, especially facilities essential for children’s survival.

The agency also raised concerns over potential risks linked to nuclear facilities, warning that any miscalculation could have irreversible, multi-generational consequences.

Call for Immediate De-escalation

In its strongest appeal yet, UNICEF called for:

An immediate cessation of hostilities

Full adherence to international humanitarian law

Protection of civilian infrastructure

Urgent measures to safeguard children

“The cost of further escalation will ultimately be measured in the lives and futures of children,” the statement said.

A Generation at Risk

With millions of children now facing disrupted healthcare, lost education, and deep psychological trauma, humanitarian agencies warn that the long-term consequences could define an entire generation.

As global attention turns to the unfolding crisis, UNICEF’s message is clear: without urgent action, the toll will not just be counted in casualties—but in lost futures, broken systems, and a generation deprived of safety, dignity, and hope.