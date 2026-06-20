IDB Reviews Progress on Global Anti-Poverty Pledge

The Inter-American Development Bank Group (IDB Group) has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling hunger and poverty, reporting strong progress toward a major funding pledge made through the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. During a visit to the Alliance's Support Mechanism headquarters in Rome, IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn met with Director Renato Domith Godinho and senior officials to review ongoing cooperation and discuss future priorities.

The Global Alliance was launched during the G20 Leaders' Summit in November 2024 with the goal of helping countries expand effective programs that reduce poverty, strengthen food security, and support vulnerable populations. As part of that effort, the IDB Group committed up to $25 billion between 2025 and 2030 to support initiatives aligned with the Alliance's objectives. The institution has already made substantial progress toward that target. In 2025, the IDB approved $4.1 billion in related projects, while an additional $5.8 billion is expected to be approved in 2026. Combined, the two years will account for nearly $10 billion in investments.

Focus on Jobs, Social Protection and Economic Opportunity

During the discussions, Goldfajn highlighted the role of private sector growth in creating jobs and generating long-term economic opportunities. He said expanding employment remains one of the most effective ways to help people move out of poverty and improve living standards. At the same time, he stressed the importance of strengthening social protection programs for families facing the greatest hardships. Cash transfer initiatives and other support mechanisms can provide immediate assistance while helping communities become more resilient to economic shocks and crises. A significant portion of the planned 2026 financing includes around $2 billion dedicated to targeted cash transfer programs to support vulnerable households.

Officials involved in the Alliance are also working on a new framework that would better coordinate financial support from governments, development banks, humanitarian organizations, philanthropic groups, and climate-finance institutions. The goal is to ensure resources are aligned more effectively with country-led development plans.

Haiti Program Offers Early Example of Collaboration

The partnership is already producing tangible results on the ground. In Haiti, the IDB Group is supporting government cash transfer programs as part of a broader effort to improve maternal and child health, nutrition, and school feeding services. The initiative is being carried out alongside several international partners, including the World Bank, the World Food Programme, Education Above All, and the Global Partnership for Education. The Alliance's Support Mechanism is helping coordinate the collaboration.

Officials view the Haiti program as an example of the country-led approach the Global Alliance hopes to replicate in other nations. By bringing together multiple funding sources and development partners around national priorities, the model aims to increase efficiency and reach more people in need. Both the IDB Group and the Global Alliance concluded the meeting by reaffirming their commitment to supporting national development strategies and expanding financing solutions that can deliver lasting benefits to vulnerable communities while helping countries reduce hunger and extreme poverty.