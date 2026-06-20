ILO Highlights Hidden Cost of Menopause in the Workplace

The International Labour Organization (ILO) has drawn attention to the often-overlooked impact of menopause in the workplace, warning that the issue is affecting productivity, employee retention, and gender equality across labour markets worldwide. During a webinar organized through the Global SCORE Trainer Network, experts discussed how menopause-related challenges can influence the well-being and career prospects of millions of women while also creating significant economic costs for employers and national economies.

An estimated 657 million women around the world are experiencing menopause while remaining active in the workforce. Despite these numbers, workplace discussions and policies addressing the issue remain limited in many countries. Experts at the event stressed that menopause should not be viewed solely as a personal health matter but as a workplace issue that can directly affect business performance and labour market participation.

Productivity Losses Cost Economies Billions

Research presented during the webinar highlighted the substantial economic impact linked to menopause-related symptoms. These can include fatigue, sleep disturbances, difficulty concentrating, anxiety, and other health challenges that affect daily work performance. In the United States alone, menopause is estimated to result in approximately $1.8 billion in lost work time each year. When healthcare-related expenses are included, the total annual cost exceeds $26 billion. Similar trends are being observed across major economies, where reduced productivity, increased absenteeism, and lower workforce participation contribute to significant economic losses.

Experts noted that many women continue working through these challenges without adequate support, often leading to reduced efficiency and increased stress. In some cases, symptoms can affect attendance and workplace engagement, creating additional pressures for both employees and employers.

Better Support Could Help Retain Experienced Workers

Participants in the discussion warned that failing to address menopause in the workplace can lead to the loss of highly experienced employees at a stage when their knowledge and skills are particularly valuable. Some women choose to reduce their working hours, change roles, or leave employment entirely because of unmanaged symptoms and insufficient workplace support. Research suggests these disruptions can result in long-term earnings reductions of up to 10 percent, contributing to wider gender gaps in income and retirement savings.

The webinar called for greater awareness, stronger workplace policies, and occupational health measures designed to support women during this stage of life. Suggested approaches include flexible work arrangements, manager training, health education, and creating workplace environments where employees feel comfortable discussing their needs. ILO representatives emphasized that supporting women through menopause is not only a matter of well-being but also a practical strategy for retaining talent, strengthening productivity, and building more inclusive and resilient labour markets. As workforces age and more women remain economically active later in life, experts say employers will increasingly need to recognize menopause as an important workforce issue rather than a topic that remains largely invisible in workplace policies and discussions.