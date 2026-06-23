UN Warns Aid Cuts Deepen Myanmar Humanitarian Crisis

Millions of people in Myanmar are facing growing hardship as conflict-related violence continues and international assistance declines, according to a new report from the United Nations Human Rights Office.

The report warns that reductions in humanitarian funding are placing additional pressure on communities already struggling under years of armed conflict, displacement and insecurity. It also raises concerns about the continued transfer of weapons, ammunition, jet fuel and other military-related supplies to Myanmar's military, which could contribute to further violations of international human rights and humanitarian law. Covering the period from August 2025 to January 2026, the report paints a troubling picture of worsening conditions across the country as civilians remain caught in the middle of ongoing violence.

Civilian Deaths Rise Amid Ongoing Attacks

The UN documented at least 702 civilian deaths during the six-month reporting period, with the majority occurring in central Myanmar and Rakhine State. Airstrikes accounted for 476 of those deaths, highlighting the devastating impact of aerial attacks on civilian populations. Before voting began in military-organised elections in December, at least 111 people were reportedly killed in airstrikes, including 43 women and 10 children.

The report states that conflict-related violence continues alongside restrictions on humanitarian access, weak rule of law and widespread insecurity. Communities across Myanmar remain exposed to attacks while struggling to obtain food, healthcare and other essential services. UN Human Rights Chief Volker Türk said the people of Myanmar continue to endure immense suffering after years of conflict and instability.

Local Communities Struggle to Fill the Gap

As international support declines, local organisations have become the backbone of civilian protection efforts. Community groups, civil society organisations and local governance networks have created systems to provide emergency healthcare, humanitarian assistance, early warning services and support for displaced families. These locally led initiatives have helped communities survive under extremely difficult conditions.

The report notes that these protection mechanisms rely heavily on local knowledge, trust and community cooperation. Despite limited resources and constant security threats, they have managed to provide some level of support where formal systems are absent or inaccessible.

Yet many of these programmes are now at risk. Funding reductions have led to staff layoffs, programme closures and severe cuts to services. Women's organisations, ethnic media outlets and community-based groups have been particularly affected.

Aid Reductions Threaten Essential Services

The report highlights the far-reaching consequences of shrinking international assistance. Healthcare providers are struggling to maintain medicine supplies and keep clinics operating due to both funding shortages and military blockades. Safe houses supporting survivors of sexual and gender-based violence have either closed or reduced services.

Education programmes for displaced children have been scaled back, while psychosocial support initiatives and women's programmes are operating with fewer resources. Many organisations are being forced to redirect limited emergency funds simply to keep essential services running.

Türk warned that the withdrawal of support is worsening the suffering of people who have already endured years of violence and instability. He stressed that predictable funding remains critical for protecting civilians and supporting community-led initiatives that continue to operate under extraordinary pressure.

The UN is calling for greater international support for local protection efforts, an immediate end to hostilities and unrestricted humanitarian access for civilians in urgent need of food, clean water, medicine and basic services. The report argues that while local communities have shown remarkable resilience, they cannot carry the burden alone. Sustained international engagement will be essential to prevent conditions from deteriorating even further across Myanmar.