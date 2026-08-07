UNICEF Says 300 Children Killed in Gaza Since Ceasefire Announcement

At least 300 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza during the 300 days since a ceasefire was announced in October 2025, according to UNICEF, which says children continue to face deadly violence alongside hunger, disease and severely damaged essential services.

The reported deaths amount to an average of one child killed every day during a period that was expected to bring a suspension of military operations and allow humanitarian assistance and relief to enter Gaza at scale. Hundreds of other children have reportedly been injured, including many with severe injuries, leaving families still waiting for the protection they expected the ceasefire to provide.

UNICEF Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa Edouard Beigbeder said a ceasefire under which an average of one child is still being killed each day is failing to provide children with the safety they were promised. The agency says families have been pushed into roughly one-third of the Gaza Strip, where many are living in unsafe and overcrowded conditions surrounded by destroyed buildings, rubble and growing amounts of solid waste. Children in these areas are also dealing with acute malnutrition, disease and limited access to safe water as damaged sanitation infrastructure adds to already difficult living conditions.

New Ceasefire Roadmap Raises Hopes for Relief

Recent announcements have outlined a roadmap for the next stage of the ceasefire, including measures intended to end hostilities and increase humanitarian relief entering Gaza. UNICEF said these developments offer another opportunity to stop children from being killed and improve access to the basic services families need.

Beigbeder said the real measure of any agreement will be what changes for children on the ground, including whether the violence ends, humanitarian assistance reaches families in sufficient quantities, hospitals can reopen and reliable water supplies can be restored.

Schools and Hospitals Remain Key Concerns

The ability of children to safely return to school in September is another major concern raised by UNICEF, particularly as the effects of the conflict continue to disrupt education, healthcare and daily life across Gaza.

For families already dealing with displacement and the loss of homes and livelihoods, restoring schools and healthcare services would represent an important part of rebuilding a sense of stability for children.

UNICEF Calls for Protection and Humanitarian Access

UNICEF is calling on all parties to meet their obligations under international law, including international humanitarian and human rights law, with particular attention to protecting children and ensuring they can access food, healthcare, education and safe water.

The organisation is also calling for safe, rapid and unimpeded humanitarian access so assistance can reach children and families in need, stressing that commitments made through ceasefire agreements need to produce visible improvements in safety and living conditions across Gaza.