Thailand's HRDD Experiment: Can Better Worker Protections Strengthen Its Manufacturing Edge?

Thailand's push to develop workplace mentors for human rights due diligence (HRDD) represents more than another corporate training exercise. The International Labour Organization initiative is attempting to close a persistent gap in global supply chains: companies may have human rights policies, but translating those commitments into everyday decisions across factories and supplier networks is considerably harder.

Representatives from seven automotive and electronics companies joined mentoring sessions during July and August 2026 after receiving previous exposure to HRDD and social dialogue. Managers and worker representatives are being trained to explain due diligence to colleagues, facilitate workplace discussions and help businesses develop improvement plans suited to their operations.

For Thailand, the initiative arrives as its export-oriented manufacturers face technological change, the expansion of electric vehicles, decarbonisation pressures and growing scrutiny of working conditions across international supply chains. Automotive and electronics together employ more than one million workers, meaning even a limited programme is being tested in industries with substantial economic and social reach.

From Factory Floors to Global Markets: Why Thailand Has More at Stake

Thailand's automotive and electronics industries connect multinational manufacturers with extensive networks of domestic suppliers. That integration into international production makes developments in responsible business practices outside Thailand increasingly relevant to companies operating inside the country.

Customers and international markets are placing greater emphasis on understanding human rights risks associated with how products are manufactured and sourced. For Thai exporters, the ability to demonstrate credible due diligence could therefore become increasingly connected with maintaining relationships with global buyers.

The potential impact is particularly important as Thailand's automotive industry adjusts to electric vehicles and lower-carbon transportation. Supply chains, technologies and workforce requirements are changing simultaneously. HRDD adds another consideration: whether companies can manage the effects of industrial change on workers while meeting evolving expectations from international customers.

The mentorship programme does not guarantee those outcomes. Its significance lies in testing whether human rights responsibilities can become part of routine business operations rather than remaining concentrated in CSR, auditing or compliance departments.

A Policy Test for Thailand: Regulation Needs Capacity Behind It

The initiative also carries lessons for Thai policymakers.

Human rights due diligence can be strengthened through laws, regulations, buyer requirements and voluntary corporate commitments, but rules alone cannot ensure implementation. Businesses need people capable of identifying risks, consulting workers, engaging suppliers and responding when problems emerge.

The Thai mentoring programme effectively provides a small-scale test of what that capacity-building could look like.

For policymakers, the experience could reveal where companies face practical obstacles. Large manufacturers may have dedicated sustainability, legal and human resources teams, while smaller suppliers may lack specialist employees or financial resources.

That creates an important policy trade-off. Weak requirements risk turning HRDD into a documentation exercise with limited effect on workers. Overly complicated requirements could impose disproportionate costs on smaller businesses.

Thailand's challenge will therefore be to combine expectations with practical support. Policymakers may need to consider training, guidance and assistance for SMEs alongside any future responsible-business requirements.

The programme could also encourage greater coordination between labour, industry and trade policymakers. Human rights due diligence increasingly intersects with workforce protection, industrial competitiveness and access to international supply chains rather than fitting neatly within one policy area.

Workers, Big Manufacturers and SMEs: Who Gains and Who Carries the Cost?

Workers are the most important stakeholders because HRDD ultimately concerns risks to people. The participation of worker representatives alongside managers could help companies identify problems that may not be visible through corporate reporting or periodic audits.

However, participation alone does not guarantee influence. The meaningful test will be whether workers can raise concerns, whether companies respond to them and whether workplace dialogue leads to measurable improvements.

For multinational companies and major Thai manufacturers, internal mentors could help bridge the gap between headquarters policies and factory-level implementation. Companies with hundreds of suppliers could also use trained personnel to communicate expectations and support improvements beyond their own facilities.

Smaller suppliers face a more complicated impact.

They could benefit from access to HRDD knowledge that might otherwise require expensive specialist expertise. But they could also face growing administrative and compliance demands if larger customers transfer requirements down the supply chain.

That tension deserves close attention. If suppliers receive only new checklists and reporting obligations, HRDD risks becoming another compliance burden. If mentoring provides practical assistance in identifying and resolving workplace problems, it could instead strengthen suppliers' management systems and relationships with major customers.

International buyers may also benefit from more credible information about working conditions and human rights risks among Thai suppliers. But they, too, have responsibilities within the system: expectations imposed on suppliers need to be realistic enough to produce improvements rather than merely shifting responsibility further down the chain.

The Million-Worker Question: Can Training Produce Change at Scale?

The central uncertainty is whether a programme involving a limited number of companies can influence industries employing more than one million people.

Training mentors is only the beginning. Success should eventually be judged by whether participating companies implement their HRDD improvement plans, whether suppliers change problematic practices, whether workers participate meaningfully and whether improvements continue after external support ends.

Scale presents another challenge. Large manufacturers may influence first-tier suppliers relatively easily, but visibility typically becomes more difficult deeper in complex supply chains. Smaller firms can also have very different levels of staffing, expertise and resources.

The next developments will therefore be important. Lessons from the programme are expected to be shared at the UN Responsible Business and Human Rights Forum from September 14 to 17, 2026, while training and mentoring modules are planned for inclusion in the ILO project's forthcoming HRDD in Motion guide.

For Thailand, the larger opportunity is to determine whether stronger worker protections and manufacturing competitiveness can reinforce each other as global supply-chain expectations evolve. For policymakers, the programme can provide evidence about what businesses require to implement due diligence effectively. For companies, it tests whether human rights policies can travel beyond headquarters and audits. For workers, the decisive measure will be whether those policies actually improve workplace practices.

Ultimately, Thailand's HRDD experiment will be judged not by how many mentors receive training, but by what changes after they return to their workplaces.