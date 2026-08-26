Ukraine’s Children Face Deadliest Wave of Attacks in Four Years

Children across Ukraine are facing a sharp rise in deaths and injuries as renewed attacks strike homes, public spaces and essential infrastructure, with the latest violence adding to a devastating period that has already pushed child casualties to levels not recorded since the early months of the war.

At least 16 people were killed and more than 140 injured, including 23 children, when Russian Armed Forces attacked a shopping centre in Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region on 21 August. Another strike in Mykolaiv on the same day reportedly killed three children, deepening concern over the growing number of young people caught in attacks across populated areas.

July brought a steep rise in child casualties

The August strikes followed an especially deadly July, when Ukraine recorded its highest monthly number of child casualties since April 2022. Data from the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine showed that 17 children were killed and 166 injured during the month, representing a 49 per cent increase compared with June.

Children are being exposed to violence in places that should provide safety and stability, including their homes, neighbourhoods, playgrounds, schools and hospitals. UNICEF Representative to Ukraine Anne-Claire Dufay said far too many young lives had been lost or permanently changed, stressing that children need peace and protection from the continuing violence.

Nearly 4,000 children verified killed or injured since 2022

Since the escalation of the war in February 2022, the United Nations has verified that 3,946 children have been killed or injured across Ukraine, while the true toll is believed to be higher because not every casualty can be independently verified, particularly in areas affected by intense fighting or restricted access.

Beyond physical injuries, years of conflict have disrupted education, family life and the emotional wellbeing of children, leaving many young people coping with displacement, bereavement, fear and repeated exposure to attacks.

Emergency support continues as children return to school

UNICEF and its partners are providing emergency assistance to children and families affected by the war, including mental health and psychosocial services designed to help young people cope with trauma and prolonged insecurity. Work is also underway to rehabilitate shelters at schools so children can continue attending classes in person as the new school year begins.

UNICEF has renewed its call for attacks that kill and injure children to end and for all parties to fully comply with international humanitarian law. The agency stressed that protecting children also requires safeguarding schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure that families depend on for education, healthcare and everyday survival.