Brussels Summit Puts Aviation’s Net-Zero Puzzle on the Table

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) will bring the fourth World Sustainability Symposium to Brussels on 13–14 October 2026, gathering aviation executives, policymakers, energy producers, investors, technology specialists and researchers for practical discussions about reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The location gives the event added significance because many European rules affecting aviation fuels, carbon markets, infrastructure and industry competitiveness are shaped in the Belgian capital.

Airlines have committed to a cleaner future, yet their transition depends on decisions made far beyond airport terminals and aircraft cabins. Renewable energy production must expand, sustainable fuels need reliable supply chains, investors require workable risk-sharing arrangements, and governments must create policies that encourage innovation without making air travel less accessible. The symposium will place these connected challenges at the centre of one conversation, giving participants a chance to consider how climate progress, energy security, connectivity and economic growth can move forward together.

Sustainable fuels need to move from promise to scale

One major area of discussion will be the rapid expansion of solutions already capable of reducing aviation emissions. These include hydroprocessed esters and fatty acids, commonly known as HEFA sustainable aviation fuel, along with low-carbon aviation fuels and co-processing methods that allow renewable materials to be incorporated into conventional refinery operations.

Such options are often described as the most readily available opportunities for cutting emissions from existing aircraft fleets, since radical changes to aircraft technology can take years to develop, certify and deploy. Their wider use still depends on sufficient feedstocks, stronger production capacity, competitive prices, dependable infrastructure and policies that give fuel producers and airlines confidence to make substantial investments.

Marie Owens Thomsen, IATA's Senior Vice President for Sustainability and Chief Economist, said the industry's biggest challenge is no longer a shortage of ambition, but the speed at which interdependent solutions can be developed and expanded. She stressed that airlines cannot complete the energy transition on their own because progress relies on coordinated action across transport, energy, finance, technology and government.

Global markets need clear and compatible rules

The symposium will examine how governments can design compatible policies that support transparent, liquid and competitive international markets for sustainable aviation fuel, carbon credits and other decarbonization tools. Airlines operate across national borders every day, making fragmented regulations, inconsistent sustainability standards and competing certification systems particularly difficult and expensive to manage.

Europe has introduced ambitious aviation climate objectives, yet IATA argues that some policies do not fully reflect the relationship between fuel availability, infrastructure, investment risk, energy security and airline competitiveness. Discussions in Brussels will give regulators and industry representatives a chance to identify areas where closer alignment could accelerate emissions reductions while protecting passengers from avoidable costs and preserving the social and economic value created by air connectivity.

Speakers will include LATAM Airlines Group CEO Roberto Alvo, European Parliament member Cynthia Ní Mhurchú, International Energy Agency renewable energy chief Paolo Frankl, Green Climate Fund Board Co-chair Leif Holmberg and MIGA climate business head Margarita Cabrera Botero. Sustainability leaders from IAG, Airbus, Schiphol Airport, Acelen Renewables and other organizations will contribute perspectives from across the aviation ecosystem.

Innovation must cover the aircraft's entire lifecycle

Emerging technologies will form another major part of the programme, including work on aircraft design, alternative energy systems and the climate effects of aviation beyond carbon dioxide emissions. Participants will also explore sustainability throughout an aircraft's lifecycle, covering materials, manufacturing, operations, maintenance and end-of-service management rather than treating emissions during flight as the industry's only environmental concern.

The World Sustainability Symposium will be followed at the same venue by Wings of Change Europe on 15 October, with registered WSS participants receiving complimentary access. Holding the events consecutively will create a full week of discussion about aviation's environmental transition and the wider pressures facing Europe's air transport sector, bringing together specialists who rarely have the opportunity to examine climate policy, competitiveness, investment, connectivity and passenger interests in a shared setting.