Tanzania Faces UN Pressure to End Violence Against Children

Tanzania's progress in protecting children came under close examination as the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child reviewed the country's sixth periodic report, recognising recent reforms while raising serious concerns about corporal punishment, female genital mutilation and the uneven protection available to children across the country. Committee experts welcomed stronger child protection systems, wider birth registration, expanded social support and efforts to put the Law of the Child Act into practice, yet they stressed that legal and cultural gaps continue to expose many children to physical harm.

Child Protection Reforms Earn Recognition

Cephas Lumina, the Committee Expert coordinating the review of Tanzania, highlighted the creation of children's councils and child protection mechanisms as signs that children's rights are receiving greater attention within government institutions. Tanzania has also reported progress in health and nutrition, two areas that shape a child's ability to survive, learn and grow safely, especially in communities facing poverty or limited access to essential public services.

Abdallah Saleh Possi, Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva, told the Committee that the Government had strengthened its laws, policies and institutions during the reporting period. He said national authorities remained committed to implementing the Convention on the Rights of the Child and responding to earlier recommendations, while recognising that reforms must reach children in everyday settings rather than remain only on paper.

Corporal Punishment Remains a Divisive Issue

Corporal punishment is still legally permitted in schools in mainland Tanzania and remains widely accepted as a form of discipline, prompting Committee Expert Rinchen Chophel to ask when the country would explicitly ban it in every setting. Experts also sought information about programmes that teach parents, caregivers and educators how to guide children through non-violent methods built around communication, clear boundaries and respect.

The Tanzanian delegation said corporal punishment had already been prohibited in Zanzibar and that the Law Reform Commission had recommended a similar ban on the mainland. A bill is expected to be presented to Parliament, though officials acknowledged that some communities continue to support physical punishment, leading the Government to focus on building public understanding before advancing the proposed legislation. Committee members made clear that social acceptance should not prevent children from receiving equal legal protection against violence.

Communities Hold the Key to Ending Female Genital Mutilation

Female genital mutilation also received sustained attention during the dialogue, with experts asking how girls could safely report cases and whether support systems were accessible to those at risk. Tanzania classifies the practice as a criminal offence involving irreversible harm, but enforcement remains difficult when procedures take place in secrecy or are protected by family and community pressure.

Government representatives said the central challenge was not the absence of reporting channels but limited awareness and reluctance to speak openly about the practice. Regional initiatives are engaging traditional leaders, chiefs and local communities in conversations about the physical and emotional damage caused by female genital mutilation, recognising that lasting change depends on families rejecting the practice and protecting girls before harm occurs.

Committee Chair Sophie Kiladze acknowledged the progress Tanzania has made while emphasising that much more needs to change. The Committee is expected to publish its concluding observations on 28 September 2026, outlining recommendations that could guide future reforms. Tanzania said it would study those findings, work with relevant national institutions and continue pursuing policies that serve the best interests of every child.