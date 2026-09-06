Tragic Aftermath: Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza

An Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of at least two Palestinians, including a young girl, in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to health officials.

The head of Al Shifa Hospital, Mohamed Abu Selmia, reported the attack targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City. While the Israeli military has not commented, the strike has left six others injured.

Although a U.S.-backed ceasefire was implemented in October 2025 to halt major conflicts, Israeli military operations continue, aimed at stopping attacks by Hamas. Over 1,300 Palestinians have lost their lives since the ceasefire began, but Hamas accuses Israel of undermining peace processes.