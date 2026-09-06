Tragic Aftermath: Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza killed at least two Palestinians, including a child, according to health officials. Despite a U.S.-backed ceasefire, tensions remain high, with Hamas accusing Israel of violations. The ongoing conflict continues to claim civilian lives, challenging peace efforts in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-09-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 06-09-2026 20:27 IST
Tragic Aftermath: Israeli Airstrike Hits Gaza
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An Israeli airstrike has claimed the lives of at least two Palestinians, including a young girl, in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, according to health officials.

The head of Al Shifa Hospital, Mohamed Abu Selmia, reported the attack targeted a vehicle in western Gaza City. While the Israeli military has not commented, the strike has left six others injured.

Although a U.S.-backed ceasefire was implemented in October 2025 to halt major conflicts, Israeli military operations continue, aimed at stopping attacks by Hamas. Over 1,300 Palestinians have lost their lives since the ceasefire began, but Hamas accuses Israel of undermining peace processes.

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