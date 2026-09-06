Kimi Antonelli's Triumphant Monza Victory
Kimi Antonelli clinched a dramatic victory at the Italian Grand Prix, becoming the first Italian to win at Monza since 1966. Starting from 19th position, Antonelli overtook his Mercedes teammate and main title rival, George Russell. Russell finished second, with Max Verstappen securing third place for Red Bull.
Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious in the Italian Grand Prix, marking a historic win as the first Italian to triumph at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.
Despite starting 19th on the grid, Antonelli surged forward, delivering a crushing blow to his Mercedes teammate and closest championship rival, George Russell.
Russell, who took the lead following a crash involving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, settled for second, with Max Verstappen securing third place for Red Bull. Antonelli's win extends his championship lead to 66 points over Russell after 13 rounds.
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