Kimi Antonelli's Triumphant Monza Victory

Kimi Antonelli emerged victorious in the Italian Grand Prix, marking a historic win as the first Italian to triumph at Monza since Ludovico Scarfiotti in 1966.

Despite starting 19th on the grid, Antonelli surged forward, delivering a crushing blow to his Mercedes teammate and closest championship rival, George Russell.

Russell, who took the lead following a crash involving Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, settled for second, with Max Verstappen securing third place for Red Bull. Antonelli's win extends his championship lead to 66 points over Russell after 13 rounds.