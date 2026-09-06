Volcanic Fury: Mount Anak Krakatau's Eruption Disrupts Air Travel

The eruption of Mount Anak Krakatau in Indonesia caused massive disruptions on Sunday, impacting air travel and daily activities. Eight airports, including Jakarta's main airport, suspended operations due to volcanic ash, affecting over 1,500 flights and stranding thousands of passengers.

The chaos comes as Anak Krakatau, located between Java and Sumatra, continues to spew ash. Flights were canceled by airlines such as Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, while authorities provided aid to stranded passengers.

Amid fears of health risks, schools canceled activities, and authorities implemented emergency measures, including weather modification, to tackle the ash spread.