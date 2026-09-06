ARCAFIM’s $200 Million Push Tests Whether Climate-Smart Farming Can Pay in East Africa at Scale

The launch of the US$200 million Africa Rural Climate Adaptation Finance Mechanism, or ARCAFIM, could reshape how East Africa pays for agricultural resilience. Operating for 12 years across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda, the initiative is designed to help smallholder farmers and rural businesses invest in technologies that protect production and incomes from drought, erratic rainfall, rising temperatures and other climate pressures.

Launched by the International Fund for Agricultural Development and Equity Group at the Africa Food Systems Forum 2026 in Kigali, ARCAFIM brings together commercial lending, concessional finance and technical support. Its wider ambition is to make climate-adaptation lending a commercially sustainable part of African banking rather than an activity permanently dependent on grants.

Turning Climate Risk Into an Investment Case

Agriculture remains an important source of food, employment and rural income across East Africa, but its exposure to climatic shocks makes it difficult for farmers to plan production or qualify for conventional loans. A failed rainy season can reduce harvests, increase food prices and weaken borrowers' ability to repay existing debts.

ARCAFIM seeks to address this problem by financing investments such as irrigation, water harvesting, renewable energy, resilient livestock and dairy systems, post-harvest storage and climate-smart agro-processing. These assets could help farmers stabilize output, reduce losses and develop more reliable sources of income.

The programme expects to reach nearly 260,000 smallholder producers and 500 rural micro, small and medium-sized enterprises. Women are intended to represent at least half of beneficiaries, while young people are expected to account for 30 per cent.

ARCAFIM estimates that its investments could strengthen food security for approximately 1.2 million people and directly or indirectly benefit around 1.5 million. These figures remain projections, however, and the programme's real impact will depend on the affordability of its loans, the quality of funded investments and its ability to reach remote and underserved communities.

Public Capital Takes the First Risk

ARCAFIM combines US$180 million in lending capital with nearly US$20 million in technical assistance. Its lending pool is expected to revolve through approximately four investment cycles, producing an estimated US$266 million in loans over the programme's lifetime.

Equity Group is contributing US$90 million from its balance sheet, matching concessional funding on a one-for-one basis. International financing partners will absorb an initial first-loss layer, a second layer will be shared with the bank, and Equity will carry the senior risk.

This structure is intended to address the reasons commercial banks often hesitate to lend to smallholders. Rural borrowers may lack conventional collateral, maintain limited financial records and earn seasonal incomes. Their businesses are also exposed to weather, pests and volatile commodity prices.

By reducing part of the initial risk, development partners can make rural lending more attractive without removing the bank's commercial responsibility. Equity's own capital contribution gives it a direct interest in selecting viable borrowers, monitoring performance and creating products that can continue after concessional funding is exhausted.

Nevertheless, sharing risk between institutions does not automatically protect farmers. Interest rates, repayment schedules, collateral requirements and procedures for dealing with climate-related losses will determine whether the loans are genuinely accessible. Those details are not provided in the available material and will require scrutiny as implementation progresses.

Governments Must Build the Enabling Environment

For policymakers in the four participating countries, ARCAFIM offers a potential bridge between national climate plans, agricultural development and financial inclusion. It could mobilize private capital for resilience investments that governments and development agencies cannot finance alone.

The programme may also generate data showing which technologies and business models deliver the strongest combination of climate protection, productivity and repayment performance. Such evidence could improve public investment decisions, agricultural incentives and financial regulations.

Private credit, however, cannot replace essential public services. Farmers still require reliable roads, electricity, extension support, weather information, agricultural research, market access and effective water management. Uncertain land rights or poorly coordinated agricultural policies could weaken the value of financed assets and increase repayment risks.

Governments and financial regulators will also need to ensure adequate borrower protection. Equity Bank plans to lend directly and through microfinance institutions, savings and credit cooperatives, rural enterprises and agricultural value-chain companies. These channels could extend the programme's reach, but additional intermediaries may introduce higher fees, uneven standards or unclear accountability.

Development partners will need to demonstrate that concessional finance is attracting additional commercial investment instead of simply transferring ordinary banking risks to public institutions. Transparent reporting on loan conditions, beneficiary selection, defaults and climate outcomes will therefore be essential.

The Real Test Begins After the Funding Ends

Technical assistance sits at the centre of ARCAFIM's strategy. Participating lenders will be trained to identify, evaluate and manage adaptation loans, while farmers and rural businesses will receive guidance on choosing investments appropriate to their environmental risks and local markets.

A proposed climate-adaptation taxonomy will help define which investments qualify for financing. The framework must be strong enough to prevent conventional projects from being loosely labelled as climate adaptation, but simple enough for local lenders and small borrowers to use.

Reaching the targets for women and young people could present another challenge. Both groups may have less access to land titles, collateral, financial records and business networks. Alternative credit assessments, flexible security requirements and targeted technical support may be required if inclusion targets are to produce meaningful economic participation.

The programme's ultimate success should not be judged only by how much money is disbursed. Policymakers and partners should track borrower income, repayment performance, resilience during climate shocks and the geographical distribution of loans. They should also examine whether financed assets continue operating and generating value over time.

Most importantly, participating financial institutions must continue offering adaptation loans once concessional funding and first-loss protection decline. If they do, ARCAFIM could provide a model for expanding blended climate finance into Southern and West Africa. If they withdraw, the programme may still benefit thousands of rural borrowers, but its larger goal of establishing a durable market for climate-resilient agricultural finance will remain unproven.