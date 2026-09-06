Venice Film Fest: A Summer Renaissance and Reflections of Guilt

Hollywood is witnessing a robust summer box office revival, attracting diverse audiences back into theaters with a mix of blockbusters and original films. The U.S. and Canadian box offices saw impressive revenue of $4.6 billion from May through August.

The Venice Film Festival presented a powerful anti-war film by Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto, inspired by Vietnam veteran Allen Nelson. The film warns modern audiences not to forget the horrors of war, reflecting Tsukamoto's concerns about current global conflicts.

The festival also welcomed a spirited Oasis reunion celebrated in a documentary, and showcased Paul Schrader’s film delving into themes of sin and redemption, hinting at a societal and personal reflection on forgiveness and guilt.