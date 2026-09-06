Highlights of US Open and Other Sports Events

The US Open brought a mix of triumph and disappointment for American tennis on Saturday. Coco Gauff stood out by advancing to the fourth round, while fellow Americans, including the ninth seed Taylor Fritz, bowed out after unexpected defeats. The championship continues as defending champions face their American challengers in the round of 16.

Meanwhile, Naomi Osaka's strong presence shone through past injury woes, defeating Elise Mertens to reach the last 16. Osaka showcased a unique combination of fashion and athleticism, donning a stylish blazer-hoodie as she took on the court battles with her typical flair.

In other sports news, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers missed his third consecutive game, dealing with multiple injuries. In soccer, Lionel Messi debuted for Inter Miami post-retirement from international play, setting up a goal in their 2-2 stalemate with Atlanta United, a match delayed by severe weather conditions.