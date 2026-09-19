Thessaloniki Plans Water System Upgrades to Protect Services for 1.3 Million People

Reliable drinking water and effective wastewater treatment underpin daily life for around 1.3 million people across Greater Thessaloniki, where climate pressures and growing demand are making careful investment planning increasingly important. The European Investment Bank (EIB), supported by the InvestEU Advisory Hub, will help the Thessaloniki Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYATH) develop a long-term investment programme to strengthen these essential services and use water and energy more efficiently.

A clearer plan for stronger water services

The cooperation will begin with an assessment of EYATH's existing infrastructure and future needs, helping the utility decide which investments deserve priority over the short, medium and long term. Potential projects include modernising and rehabilitating water and sewerage networks, reducing water losses, improving energy efficiency and introducing better digital monitoring, alongside upgrades to wastewater treatment and opportunities to reuse water and recover useful resources.

For residents, the importance of this work reaches beyond pipes and treatment facilities, because reliable infrastructure supports public health, everyday comfort and the ability of a city to cope with changing environmental conditions. EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris described investment in resilient water infrastructure as an investment in the future of communities, stressing that preparing sustainable projects today can help secure stronger services for generations to come.

Turning investment needs into workable projects

EIB advisers will help EYATH explore financing options and prepare priority projects for consideration, including the information needed to assess their feasibility and potential funding. The support covers relevant EIB appraisal processes, making this an agreement to develop and prepare investments rather than an announcement that financing has already been approved for the proposed infrastructure works.

EYATH chief executive Anthimos Amanatidis linked the partnership to changes in Greece's water sector, under which the company is taking on a central role through the integration of 25 water supply and irrigation providers across Thessaloniki and Halkidiki. He said the expanded responsibilities require clear investment priorities, well-supported planning and effective use of financing options to create a modern, resilient and financially sustainable system that can serve the wider region for decades.

Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou placed the agreement within Greece's broader response to water pressures, pointing to the country's first National Water Strategy and €3.4 billion in projects across half of its municipalities. He highlighted cooperation between institutions as essential to improving water supply, sewerage, wastewater treatment and resource reuse, citing an earlier agreement involving the EIB and Athens water utility EYDAP.

Water investment supports a climate-ready city

Thessaloniki participates in the European Commission's Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities Mission, and the water programme fits into its wider efforts to become more sustainable and resilient. Cutting leaks can conserve water, more efficient equipment can reduce energy use, and better wastewater treatment and reuse can help the city make more productive use of limited resources.

The EIB already supports Thessaloniki's broader sustainable urban development and climate resilience investment programme, and it has dedicated a €2 billion lending envelope to cities awarded the EU Mission Label, alongside advisory assistance for investment plans. Its work with EYATH, the municipality and other stakeholders will help build a clear set of potential water projects, giving the city a stronger basis for deciding what to improve, how to finance it and how to protect essential services over the long term.