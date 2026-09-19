"Delhi stands with Punjab": CM Rekha Gupta visits Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara, speaks on drug menace

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday visited Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab and said that Delhi stands with the state in its fight against the drug menace, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of Punjab and its youth.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2026 12:08 IST | Created: 19-09-2026 12:08 IST
"Delhi stands with Punjab": CM Rekha Gupta visits Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara, speaks on drug menace
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday visited Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara in Punjab and said that Delhi stands with the state in its fight against the drug menace, emphasising the need to ensure the safety of Punjab and its youth. Speaking to reporters here after paying obeisance at the Gurudwara, Gupta said that she prayed to Guru Sahib for granting strength to the people of Punjab to collectively overcome the challenges facing the state.

"Today, I have come to pay my respects at the Shri Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara. After bowing my head in reverence at the Gurudwara today, I prayed to Guru Sahib to grant the people of Punjab the strength to collectively fight against the ongoing atrocities and the grip of the drug menace plaguing the state," Gupta said. She said that protecting Punjab and its younger generation is a collective responsibility and expressed solidarity with the people of the state.

"We must ensure the safety of Punjab and its youth; the entire nation stands with Punjab in this struggle. Delhi stands with Punjab, and I stand with Punjab. I have come to Punjab today to convey precisely this message," the Delhi Chief Minister added. Gupta's visit to Punjab comes at a time when the issue of drug abuse has remained a major concern in the state, with various stakeholders highlighting the need for stronger measures to address the problem and protect young people.

During her visit, the Delhi Chief Minister offered prayers at the historic Sikh shrine and conveyed her support for efforts aimed at tackling challenges affecting Punjab. The Fatehgarh Sahib Gurudwara holds historical and religious significance for the Sikh community and is associated with the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh.

Gupta also emphasised the need for unity and collective efforts to address issues impacting society. She said that Delhi would continue to stand with Punjab and its people in this regard. (ANI)

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