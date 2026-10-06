Oil Is Returning, but Diesel Isn’t: Why the Global Energy Crisis Is Entering a New Phase

The release of around 325 million barrels under the International Energy Agency's emergency oil programme has helped cushion global supply disruptions, but persistent diesel shortages show that the energy crisis remains unresolved. For governments, businesses and consumers, the pressure now extends beyond crude availability to the capacity to refine, transport and deliver essential fuels.

Speaking at a G7 leaders' meeting on 2 October 2026, IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said Middle Eastern crude exports had recovered significantly, while refined-product flows remained severely constrained. He said Ukrainian attacks on Russian refineries had compounded diesel pressures, tightening supplies and raising prices.

The G7's response, a coordinated release of 100 million barrels over four months, with substantial diesel supplies within the first 20 days, reflects that changing challenge. Emergency reserves can provide relief, but lasting stability requires functioning refineries, dependable trade routes and restored maritime access.

Crude Returns, but the Diesel Squeeze Persists

The 325 million barrels released amount to approximately 81% of the 400 million barrels pledged under the IEA action announced on 11 March 2026. That leaves roughly 75 million barrels outstanding under the original commitment.

However, the headline volume tells only part of the story. Crude oil must be processed before it becomes diesel, petrol or other usable products. Where refining capacity is disrupted or shipping remains constrained, additional crude cannot immediately resolve shortages at fuel terminals and filling stations.

Prioritising diesel could therefore provide faster relief to strained markets. Its effectiveness will depend on where stocks are held, how quickly they are released and whether transport infrastructure can deliver them.

An important accounting question remains. The G7 statement links its 100-million-barrel release to implementation of March commitments without clearly explaining the overlap. The announcements should not automatically be counted as separate supplies.

A Fuel Shortage Becomes an Economic Shock

Diesel powers freight transport, agricultural machinery, construction equipment and backup generators. Persistent shortages can therefore transmit costs across economies, affecting businesses and households far beyond the energy sector.

Transport operators may increase charges to recover higher fuel expenses. Farmers could face more expensive harvesting and irrigation, while manufacturers may encounter higher logistics and electricity costs. Companies unable to pass these increases to customers could experience pressure on margins and working capital.

For households, the effects could appear through transport fares, food prices and other delivered goods. Smaller enterprises and low-income consumers have less room to absorb prolonged increases.

Energy-importing economies face additional exposure. Higher fuel bills can strain foreign-exchange resources and public budgets, particularly where governments subsidise retail prices. The severity will vary with import dependence, exchange rates, domestic refining capacity and pricing arrangements.

These are potential economic transmission channels; the supplied information does not quantify country-specific inflation or employment effects. Policymakers need local data to identify vulnerable sectors and prevent emergency support from becoming unnecessarily broad.

Governments Balance Price Relief Against Future Security

Governments face competing demands: protect consumers, maintain essential supplies and preserve financial capacity for further disruption.

Fuel subsidies or tax reductions may soften immediate price pressure, but prolonged intervention can become costly. Targeted assistance for vulnerable households and essential services could limit fiscal exposure, although delivery depends on reliable administrative systems.

The G7 also plans to coordinate refinery maintenance and temporarily increase utilisation where feasible. This could reduce overlapping shutdowns, but necessary maintenance remains essential to plant reliability. Delaying critical work could create larger supply losses through unexpected outages.

Trade cooperation will also matter. Export restrictions may protect domestic availability temporarily while shifting shortages elsewhere. The G7's commitment to avoid restrictions between members could help sustain flows, but its effectiveness depends on implementation and wider producer cooperation.

Stock releases introduce another trade-off: reserves used today must eventually be replenished. Rebuilding inventories while supplies remain tight could add market pressure. Clear replenishment plans are therefore part of crisis management.

Stakeholders Must Prepare for Uneven Recovery

Businesses should assess relief through actual deliveries and costs, rather than announced volumes alone. Refiners with available capacity may find opportunities to supply diesel, while fuel-intensive firms could benefit if shortages ease.

For shareholders, stronger refining margins require scrutiny alongside operational risks, procurement costs and potential policy changes. Transport and manufacturing companies may need to review supplier diversity, inventory management and fuel efficiency.

Development partners could help importing countries strengthen procurement and supply monitoring while financing longer-term resilience.

The immediate tests are diesel deliveries, refinery output, inventories and shipping access through the Strait of Hormuz. The requested IEA follow-up report within 20 days should clarify implementation and replenishment. Emergency stocks provide breathing room; recovery depends on reliable production and transport returning.