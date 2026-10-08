ILO Türkiye Workshop Spotlights Civil Society’s Role in Defending Workers’ Rights

Giving overlooked workers a stronger voice in decisions affecting their lives was a central concern at an International Labour Organization (ILO) workshop in Türkiye, where civil society groups examined labour rights and the difficulties of representing people in insecure jobs. Organised by the ILO Office for Türkiye, the "Workshop on Civil Society Organizations in the World of Work and Freedom of Association" brought together organisations receiving project grants and other stakeholders to share experiences and discuss emerging research.

Bringing community experiences into labour discussions

The event formed part of the EU-funded project "Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work," implemented by the ILO Office for Türkiye. Opening remarks came from the office's director, Yasser Hassan, and Jean Barbé, Head of the Civil Society, Fundamental Rights, Judiciary and Home Affairs Section at the EU Delegation to Türkiye, who highlighted the importance of civil society participation in conversations about work and rights.

Hassan stressed that organisations working closely with communities contribute to social justice and enrich social dialogue by bringing forward experiences that conventional channels do not always capture. Their involvement helps make broader policy discussions more responsive to people whose concerns can remain overlooked, particularly as working conditions change. Barbé described civil society organisations as key EU partners, recognising their contribution to making less-heard realities visible and ensuring those experiences receive attention.

Two studies explore capacity and the changing workplace

Preliminary findings from "Mapping Civil Society Organizations Operating in the World of Work," presented by Associate Professor Emirali Karadoğan, showed why an organisation's capacity cannot be judged through a single measure. Groups bring different strengths in community outreach, specialist knowledge, research, advocacy and networking, making it important to recognise the variety of contributions they offer. Shared difficulties include securing sustainable funding, maintaining staffing and organisational knowledge, protecting digital security, reaching people in new and precarious jobs, and turning research evidence into lasting policy influence.

Professor Murat Özveri presented "Freedom of Association in the Context of the Twin Transition," which examines the right to organise as digital technologies and the shift towards a greener economy reshape work. The study explored how these changes interact with representation, social dialogue, advocacy and engagement with institutions. Its preliminary findings provided a basis for participants to consider how organisations can bring workers' concerns into discussions about changes affecting their livelihoods and working conditions.

Insecure work exposes gaps in representation and support

Participants identified informal, temporary and piece-rate employment as major concerns for organising and representing the groups their organisations serve, describing the difficulties created by insecure working arrangements. Their discussions highlighted discrimination at work and gaps in legislation and administrative systems that do not adequately address some groups' specific needs. Strengthening civil society, they stressed, requires attention to the conditions outside organisations as much as to their internal resources, with the legal and regulatory environment playing an important role in shaping their activities.

Civil society representatives contributed experiences, recommendations and feedback that will help refine both studies, using the workshop to learn from one another and build a broader understanding of the issues under examination. The research will be finalised after incorporating these contributions, with findings and recommendations shared through wider stakeholder forums and public outreach activities. The discussions connected questions about organisational sustainability and effectiveness with the practical challenge of ensuring that people in less secure jobs are heard and represented.