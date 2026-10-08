Lesotho Puts Evidence and Social Dialogue at the Heart of Minimum Wage Decisions

Setting a minimum wage means considering what workers need to support their families and what businesses need to remain viable, a balance at the heart of training for Lesotho's Wages and Conditions of Employment Board. Organised by the International Labour Organization (ILO) with the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the programme gave members a shared foundation for using reliable evidence and genuine dialogue between government, trade unions and employers to shape wage recommendations.

Building a shared understanding of the Board's responsibilities

Nine Board members participated, drawn equally from government, trade unions and employers, together with two independent members from the Central Bank of Lesotho and the national statistics institution. The Ministry's Principal Secretary was among the government representatives, reflecting the involvement of senior officials in the discussions. Opening the session, the Commissioner of Labour highlighted its importance for wage determination in Lesotho, and the Ministry explained the Board's composition, legal mandate and responsibilities to establish a common starting point for the technical sessions.

The training's central message was that credible data and meaningful consultation need to work together, helping members assess whether wages meet workers' needs and reflect economic conditions. Evidence gives the parties a basis for examining wage adequacy and the circumstances facing enterprises, but recommendations require an inclusive process that allows different concerns to be heard. This approach supports decisions that consider worker protection and sustainable businesses together, rather than treating either concern in isolation.

Putting family needs, economic realities and trust into the discussion

An ILO regional specialist explained the foundations of minimum wage setting, covering relevant international labour standards and the distinctions between minimum wages, adequate wages and living wages. Participants examined how the needs of workers and their families should be considered alongside productivity, employment and enterprise sustainability. Clear rules, balanced representation, compliance and monitoring were highlighted as essential parts of an effective system, recognising that the process extends beyond negotiating a wage figure.

Trust featured prominently in a separate ILO session on social dialogue and consensus building, which drew on experiences from African countries to explain what makes consultation meaningful. Four conditions received particular attention: discussions must happen before decisions are taken, employers and workers need equal participation, all parties require access to relevant information, and negotiations depend on mutual trust. These conditions give representatives a stronger basis for examining the evidence and working towards recommendations they can support.

Ghana's experience offers lessons for Lesotho's next steps

Ghana's Fair Wages and Salaries Commission shared its experience through the session "Ghana's Minimum Wage Journey: Process, Lessons, and Insights for Lesotho," explaining how its National Tripartite Committee negotiates the national daily minimum wage. Technical analysis and secretariat support help prepare those negotiations, providing an example for Lesotho's Board to examine. The presentation addressed difficulties involving data quality, purchasing power and enforcement, particularly in the informal economy, bringing practical challenges into the discussion rather than focusing only on institutional arrangements.

Board members compared Ghana's approach with their own arrangements and identified opportunities to strengthen the technical preparation and institutional support behind future negotiations. The induction leaves them with a shared understanding of their mandate, the standards guiding minimum wage setting and practices used elsewhere in Africa, creating a foundation for identifying further training needs. The exchange showed how wage-setting institutions can learn from one another to develop better-informed policies that support decent work and social justice.