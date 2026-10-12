UN Raises Alarm Over Israeli Incursions, Detentions and Civilian Harm in Southern Syria

People in southern Syria are facing home raids, restrictions on movement and reported abuse in detention as Israeli military operations continue, according to a statement from the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR). The statement, republished under the title "Detentions of Syrians by Israeli forces amid ongoing Israeli incursions: Syria," outlines concerns raised by High Commissioner Volker Türk. The source is a UN human rights statement, rather than a research paper, so there is no academic journal to cite.

Its account brings together open-source monitoring, information from released detainees and reports of individual incidents, describing serious risks to civilians and calling for their protection.

September Recorded the Year's Highest Number of Incursions

Open-source monitoring recorded around 280 incidents involving armed Israeli incursions into Syria during September, the highest monthly number since the beginning of the year.

The reported incidents included raids on homes, harassment, intimidation, arbitrary detention and damage to people's livelihoods. Restrictions on movement and the destruction of crops are among the actions the UN office has urged Israeli authorities to stop.

For residents of the affected villages, the concerns extend beyond individual operations. Israeli forces continue to enter these communities regularly, leaving civilians exposed to further encounters and raising ongoing questions about their safety.

Released Detainees Describe Prolonged Detention and Abuse

Information received by OHCHR indicates that 49 Syrians remain in Israeli custody, although the office has not independently verified a complete, current total. That qualification matters: the figure reflects reports received, rather than a fully confirmed count.

Released detainees and other sources describe detention lasting more than a year in some cases, with people reportedly receiving no explanation for why they were being held. Accounts also describe transfers between multiple facilities, including locations unknown to the detainees.

Allegations of torture and ill-treatment include beatings, being forced to stand for prolonged periods, having dogs set on detainees and threats against them and their families. These remain allegations documented in the statement, rather than findings established through a completed investigation.

At least 14 people held for extended periods were released during August and September. New detentions have continued, keeping the treatment and whereabouts of those still in custody a pressing concern.

Two Reported Shootings Highlight the Risks to Civilians

The UN office described reports received on Wednesday concerning a farmer with a disability in Jubbata Al-Khashab, northern Quneitra. According to the information provided, he became frightened by soldiers during an Israeli military incursion and tried to move away, after which Israeli forces reportedly shot him in the leg.

The farmer was allegedly detained for around an hour and a half despite bleeding from his injury. Following his release, Syrian Civil Defense personnel took him to Al-Golan Hospital in Quneitra, where he received treatment and underwent surgery.

A separate incident concerned a 22-year-old man from Jaba town in Quneitra governorate, who was killed by Israeli forces near Al-Hamidiyah on Monday. Information received by OHCHR indicates that he was walking at night through an unfamiliar area and did not know there was an Israeli military position at the end of the road.

The office said no warning shots were known to have been fired. Türk called for a prompt and impartial investigation into the killing to establish what happened.

UN Calls for Civilian Protection and Lawful Treatment of Detainees

The High Commissioner's appeal centres on the obligations governing the use of force and detention. As the statement explains, outside hostilities, intentional lethal force may be used only when strictly unavoidable to protect life.

Israeli authorities were urged to stop actions that harass or intimidate civilians in Syrian villages, including raids, movement restrictions, detention and crop destruction.

The UN office stressed that detention requires a proper basis in international law, with full respect for the procedural safeguards provided by applicable human rights and humanitarian law. Every person taken into custody must be treated with dignity and respect for their rights.

For affected communities, the immediate priorities are protection from further harm, answers about those being held and an impartial investigation into the reported killing.