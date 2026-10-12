EU–ILO Network Connects Youth Employment Evidence With Policy Action in Three Countries

Young people's employment prospects depend partly on how well national policies respond to the challenges of finding work, developing relevant skills and building a livelihood. An International Labour Organization (ILO) programme update describes how the EU–ILO Youth Employment Expert Network is bringing research, practical experience and young people's perspectives into policy discussions through events in Rwanda, Malawi and the Philippines between October and November 2026.

Co-funded by the European Union and implemented by the ILO, the initiative connects experts, policymakers and development partners to turn evidence into practical support for youth employment. National governments, workers' and employers' organizations, EU Delegations and development partners are helping shape the events around each country's priorities, with space for young people to contribute to the decisions that affect their working lives.

Rwanda Gives Young People a Direct Role in Employment Policy

In Kigali, technical discussions on 7–8 October contributed to the validation process for Rwanda's National Employment Policy 2026–2036, followed by a day dedicated to youth participation on 9 October.

The event was organized in collaboration with the Luxembourg-funded ILO project, Boosting Decent Jobs and Enhancing Skills for Youth in Rwanda's Digital Economy. Through its technical partnership with the Ministry of Public Service and Labour (MIFOTRA), the project supported a two-year process of policy review, consultation and validation involving workers, employers and other relevant actors.

Sessions explored effective youth employment programmes, meaningful youth engagement and partnerships for employment promotion, drawing on national and international experience and the recent ILO–World Bank systematic review of active labour market programmes for youth.

Youth representatives used their dedicated session to review the policy's priorities and jointly draft a Call to Action containing concrete recommendations for implementation. Presenting those recommendations to MIFOTRA gave young people a direct channel to influence how the policy is put into practice and monitored.

Malawi Connects Policy Reform With Opportunities Across Sectors

A three-day workshop scheduled for 3–5 November in Salima will support the government-led review of Malawi's National Employment and Labour Policy. The Network is convening the event with the Ministry of Labour, the EU Delegation to Malawi and development partners.

Participants will examine national experience and international evidence to identify priorities for the new policy, including skills development, the transition into work, entrepreneurship and productive employment in key sectors of the economy.

Agriculture and agribusiness will receive particular attention, with experiences from partners such as the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) contributing to the discussion. Participants will also consider opportunities in the digital economy, tourism and other sectors, broadening the conversation about where young people could find sustainable livelihoods.

Collaborative sessions will give participants time to develop policy recommendations and practical proposals for employment interventions that support the new policy and Malawi's wider development objectives.

The Philippines Hosts Regional Learning on Employment Support

The Philippines will host the final workshop on 24–26 November, bringing together policymakers, experts and practitioners from Cambodia, the Philippines and Uzbekistan to examine active labour market policies and their contribution to inclusive employment, particularly for young people.

These policies include practical forms of support such as employment services and skills development, which can help people prepare for work and connect with job opportunities. Discussions will also explore links with social protection, using ILO–World Bank evidence and participating countries' experiences.

The workshop is jointly organized through the EU–ILO Network and two projects funded by the Republic of Korea: Intergenerational Employment: enhancing older workers' labour market integration and Delivering on national commitments: Korea's support to the implementation of the Global Accelerator.

Country working groups will develop recommendations for national policy discussions and future technical cooperation, allowing participants to connect regional learning with the needs of their own employment systems.

Turning Shared Knowledge Into Practical Proposals

Across the three events, participants will work together to identify priority challenges and develop ideas for concrete interventions, connecting research findings with the experience of institutions and communities responsible for putting employment policies into practice.

The Network will bring these proposals together in short concept notes for its members and development partners, creating opportunities for further collaboration, programme development and potential partnerships. These proposals provide a starting point for follow-up work; their development does not itself guarantee funding or implementation.

A dedicated digital space will support continued knowledge exchange, peer learning and collaboration beyond the workshops. Keeping experts and institutions connected gives the initiative a way to carry discussions forward as countries develop policies and programmes intended to expand decent employment opportunities for young people.