IAEA Signs Five Agreements to Advance Nuclear Power, Training and Waste Management

Building a sustainable nuclear power programme requires trained people, reliable infrastructure and plans for managing radioactive waste across generations. Five cooperation agreements signed by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) address these needs, connecting expertise in reactor technology, education, underground construction and radiation medicine.

The supplied IAEA report, which does not identify an original study title or journal, describes agreements with institutions in Brazil, China, the Republic of Korea and the Russian Federation, together with the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association. These agreements, known as Practical Arrangements, were signed during the 70th IAEA General Conference against a backdrop of rising projections for global nuclear power capacity.

China and Russia Deepen Technology and Infrastructure Cooperation

An agreement with Chinergy Co., a subsidiary of the China National Nuclear Corporation (CNNC), focuses on high-temperature gas-cooled reactor technology. These reactors can generate clean electricity and supply high-temperature process heat for industrial applications, giving them a role beyond electricity production.

The partnership will support exchanges of information and experience across reactor design, construction, commissioning, operation and supply chains. Chinergy will contribute to IAEA training and capacity building, including courses that help specialists understand and work with this technology.

The agreement builds on wider cooperation between the IAEA, CNNC and its institutions in nuclear technology and cancer care.

A separate agreement marks the first Practical Arrangements between the IAEA and the Rosatom International Network (RAIN). It extends existing cooperation with Rosatom and its institutions in nuclear infrastructure, education, workforce development and advanced technologies.

The new work will support stronger nuclear infrastructure in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and other IAEA Member States. IAEA experts will be able to participate in RAIN activities supporting peaceful uses of nuclear energy, with exchanges of practical experience, lessons learned and good practices helping countries develop their people and institutions.

South Korean Partnership Expands Nuclear Education

The renewed agreement with the KEPCO International Nuclear Graduate School (KINGS) places education and professional training at the centre of cooperation.

Their expanded work includes developing education and training programmes in English and providing specialized learning opportunities at nuclear facilities in the Republic of Korea. Sharing resources through e-learning platforms will extend access to educational materials, supported by efforts to assess Member State needs and strengthen nuclear education outreach.

KINGS was the first institution in the Republic of Korea to have a master's degree programme endorsed by the IAEA's International Nuclear Management Academy. It is also an IAEA Collaborating Centre for decommissioning research, bringing experience relevant to the later stages of a nuclear facility's life.

The renewed partnership connects classroom teaching, digital resources and learning at nuclear sites to help develop the expertise needed to sustain nuclear programmes.

Brazil Broadens Cooperation to Radiation Medicine and Cancer Care

Cooperation with the Brazilian Association for the Development of Nuclear Activities is expanding through a third amendment to Practical Arrangements originally signed in 2021.

Existing work covers nuclear power plant construction and long-term operation, small modular reactors, energy planning, nuclear knowledge management and stakeholder engagement. These activities will continue under the expanded agreement.

The amendment adds radiation medicine, including training specialists from low- and middle-income countries in clinical applications and sharing expertise on establishing radiation medicine facilities. Education and training for multidisciplinary teams will support the range of professional skills needed to deliver these services.

Applied clinical research, particularly in cancer care, is another part of the expanded cooperation. This gives the partnership a broader reach, connecting its established nuclear energy work with medical applications that depend on specialist knowledge, suitable facilities and coordinated clinical teams.

Underground Expertise Supports Radioactive Waste Disposal

The agreement with the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association (ITA-AITES) brings together radioactive waste management and underground construction expertise to support geological disposal facilities for radioactive waste and spent nuclear fuel.

Developing these facilities requires close attention to how underground construction decisions affect safety during operation and over the long term. The organizations will exchange experience on these issues, including through the ITA Special Interest Group on Geological Disposal Facilities.

Joint activities will cover technical and training materials, capacity building, and approaches to safe and cost-effective planning, construction and maintenance. Stakeholder engagement and communication are included as part of the work.

The agreement builds on previous collaboration, including ITA-AITES contributions to a forthcoming IAEA publication on underground access for geological disposal facilities and participation in the Underground Research Facilities Network.

These five agreements address different responsibilities within nuclear development, from preparing specialists and deploying reactor technology to managing waste and extending access to radiation medicine. Their practical value will come through the training, technical exchanges and shared expertise they make possible.