ILO Launches $20 Million ASEAN Programme to Protect Migrant Workers and Build Skills

Moving abroad for work can offer a better income, but high recruitment fees, unsafe workplaces and unrecognised qualifications can leave workers vulnerable to exploitation. A new five-year International Labour Organization (ILO) programme will strengthen protections across ASEAN, helping migrant workers find decent jobs, develop their skills and access support throughout their migration journey.

Backed by approximately US$20 million from Australia and Switzerland, TRIANGLE Partnerships for Fair and Effective Labour Migration in ASEAN was launched on 14 October 2026, on the sidelines of the 19th ASEAN Forum on Migrant Labour in Manila. Running from 2026 to 2031, the ILO-led initiative will connect regional cooperation with national policies and services reaching workers in their communities.

Millions of Migrants Face Barriers to Safe Employment

An estimated 24 million international migrants originate from ASEAN countries, and the region hosts around 11 million migrants, including roughly 7 million who have moved between ASEAN countries. Their movement is an important part of regional economies and labour markets, making fair treatment a shared responsibility for countries sending and receiving workers.

Many migrants continue to face high recruitment costs, gaps in labour and social protection, hazardous working conditions and difficulties getting their skills recognised. These problems increase vulnerability to exploitation and trafficking, including forced criminality linked to scam centre operations, a challenge the programme will address through stronger safeguards and cooperation.

Eight Countries Will Turn Regional Commitments into Action

TRIANGLE Partnerships will work across ASEAN, with country-level activities in Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Thailand and Timor-Leste. Its activities will involve governments, employers' and workers' organisations, ASEAN institutions, civil society, migrant worker organisations and the private sector, bringing together those who shape policy and those who support workers directly.

Five priorities cover the migration cycle: fair recruitment and regular migration pathways; skills mobility, recognition and development; social protection and the portability of benefits; labour protection and decent work; and return and reintegration. Portability addresses workers' ability to retain or access benefits across borders, making protection relevant beyond a single job or destination.

Kaori Nakamura-Osaka, ILO Assistant Director-General and Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific, said the programme would be grounded in international labour standards. She stressed the importance of connecting ASEAN commitments with national action and practical services so workers can access decent employment, use their skills and receive the protection they need.

Stronger Skills and Local Services Offer Practical Support

Building on more than a decade of Australian-supported ILO work under the TRIANGLE initiative, the programme will expand into new countries and give greater attention to skills development and recognition. Migrant Worker Resource Centres will provide information, counselling, legal assistance, training and referrals, giving workers practical support alongside changes in policy.

"Skills open doors to better jobs, higher incomes, and greater economic opportunity," said Konstantin Obolensky, Switzerland's Ambassador-designate to Indonesia, Timor-Leste and ASEAN. He highlighted Switzerland's investment in vocational skills development at home and abroad, explaining that relevant, recognised skills can help workers secure better opportunities and help economies respond to changing labour market needs.

Australia and Switzerland Deepen Their Regional Commitment

Funding comes from the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation, part of Switzerland's Federal Department of Foreign Affairs. The initiative builds on more than 15 years of Australian government support for safe and fair labour migration in ASEAN, combining that experience with Switzerland's emphasis on vocational skills.

Tiffany McDonald, Australia's Ambassador to ASEAN, said the programme would translate regional commitments into practical action, strengthen worker protections and respond to evolving risks, including those associated with scam centres. She emphasised that effective labour migration can support inclusive growth, closer regional connections and opportunities for workers, employers and communities, with the benefits of economic integration shared more broadly.

Australia reaffirmed its support for ASEAN-led initiatives as the bloc's first Dialogue Partner and a Comprehensive Strategic Partner. Switzerland linked the launch to the tenth anniversary of its ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partnership in 2026, presenting the programme as part of its efforts to narrow development gaps across the region. The shared commitment puts safer migration, useful skills and accessible support at the centre of regional cooperation.