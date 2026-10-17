Cricket-Jayawardene leaves role as Mumbai Indians head coach

Mahela Jayawardene has ​stepped down from ​his role as ‌the Mumbai ​Indians head coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said ‌on Saturday. In his first stint at Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022, the 49-year-old guided the ‌side to three titles.

However, the former Sri ‌Lanka captain was not able to replicate that success after rejoining the side in 2024, with Mumbai ⁠Indians ​finishing fourth ⁠in 2025 and losing in the playoffs, before ending ⁠the league second-bottom in 2026. "Together, we have shared ​some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something ⁠we can all be proud of," Jayawardene said in ⁠a ​statement.

"I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will ⁠always carry a special place in my heart for ⁠MI. ⁠I wish the team every success in the years ahead."