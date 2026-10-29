Libya’s Small Business Bet: Can a $1 Million Grant Turn Better Skills into Finance and New Jobs?

The African Development Bank Group's approval of a $1 million entrepreneurship grant for Libya puts a practical question at the centre of economic diversification: can better business skills, more suitable financing and stronger institutions help small enterprises grow? Implemented by Libya's National Economic and Social Development Board with Expertise France, the project targets constraints affecting entrepreneurs, particularly women and young people.

For traders, the potential benefit is a clearer route from business planning to financing. For consumers, stronger enterprises could eventually widen choice and improve service reliability. For policymakers, the challenge is ensuring that training and institutional reforms produce measurable economic benefits beyond participation figures.

From Business Training to Working Capital

Financed through the Bank's Middle-Income Country Technical Assistance Fund, the project will train 200 entrepreneurs in business planning, financial literacy, project management, pricing and marketing. Women will represent 40% of participants and young people 50%; these groups may overlap.

These skills have practical relevance for traders and service providers. Understanding costs, managing cash flow and setting sustainable prices can help businesses assess whether expansion is affordable. Better financial records may also make applications easier for lenders to evaluate.

However, training cannot substitute for available credit. The initiative therefore includes training 50 banking professionals in Islamic finance and lending to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, alongside work with at least four financial institutions and business support providers.

Tailored microfinance products for women and young entrepreneurs are also planned. Their usefulness will depend on financing costs, eligibility rules, repayment schedules and security requirements. The announcement does not specify a lending pool or guaranteed financing for participants.

Consumers Could Gain, but Benefits Are Conditional

Consumers are indirect stakeholders in the project. If participating businesses secure suitable financing and operate more efficiently, they may be better placed to maintain stocks, invest in equipment or deliver services consistently. New entrants could also increase competition.

These are potential effects, not promised results. The grant announcement provides no basis for predicting lower retail prices, improved product quality or a particular number of jobs. Whether business improvements reach consumers will depend on market conditions and how enterprises use additional resources.

Existing traders could face stronger competition from supported businesses. Transparent selection would help address questions about access to subsidised training and advice, particularly where comparable firms receive no assistance.

Inclusion also requires attention beyond numerical targets. Women and young people must be able to access training, complete it and use subsequent financial services.

Tracking business survival, earnings and customer reach would reveal more about lasting benefits than counting training certificates alone.

Stronger Institutions Matter Beyond Individual Firms

The project recognises that enterprise constraints extend beyond entrepreneurs themselves. It will support updating and validating Libya's Private Sector Development Roadmap and Action Plan, while helping at least five national entities strengthen monitoring, reporting and attention to gender and youth priorities.

For policymakers, this creates an opportunity to clarify responsibilities across institutions that support businesses. Better coordination could reduce disconnected interventions, although that depends on agencies adopting and maintaining agreed procedures.

The Libya Credit Information Center will receive staff training and system upgrades. Better lending information could help financial institutions distinguish viable applicants from higher-risk borrowers. Its effectiveness will depend on accurate records, sufficient coverage and consistent use by lenders.

Banks face a related trade-off: expanding access while maintaining sound assessment. Training in MSME lending and Islamic finance may strengthen their capacity, but product design must remain connected to borrowers' repayment ability.

For Expertise France and development partners, coordination with existing entrepreneurship programmes will matter. The grant's value would increase if support services and institutional improvements remain available after project activities end.

Beyond Oil, the Test Is Delivery

The initiative fits Libya's effort to develop economic opportunities outside hydrocarbons. An African Development Bank report released in October identifies wider financial access and stronger public financial management as priorities for converting financial resources into productive investment.

A $1 million technical assistance operation can contribute to that agenda, but its scale limits expectations. Its significance lies chiefly in whether tested approaches can inform broader institutional practice and future support.

Climate-smart business practices, resource efficiency and green entrepreneurship will feature in capacity building. For businesses, practical value will depend on affordable applications that suit their activities; quantified environmental benefits have not been announced.

The next milestones should include recruitment, participating institutions, product launches and implementation reporting. Policymakers should distinguish financing applications from approvals and training attendance from business performance.

For traders, the decisive question is whether support leads to usable finance. For consumers, it is whether stronger firms deliver better services. For stakeholders funding and administering the project, credible results will require evidence linking institutional improvements to sustained enterprise activity.