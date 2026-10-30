Tanzania Called to Release Inquiry Report a Year After Deadly Election Violence

UN human rights experts have called on Tanzania to publish its full investigation into the October 2025 post-election violence, saying victims are still waiting for answers a year later. Hundreds of people suffered reported enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment during the crackdown. The experts said no state officials had been charged, leaving victims and their families without justice or accountability for the abuses.

Security forces used excessive and lethal force during the violence, which was accompanied by internet shutdowns and intimidation of journalists and human rights defenders across Tanzania. A Commission of Inquiry established by the President's Office in November 2025 submitted its final report in April 2026, but the full document remains unpublished. Its published summary identifies no perpetrators, makes no referrals for prosecution and offers no recommendations on holding individuals accountable.

The experts said withholding the report undermines victims' rights to truth and justice, urging the government to release the entire document without further delay. They called for independent, prompt, thorough and impartial investigations that can establish responsibility and secure justice and reparations for those affected. Their appeal comes amid reports of continuing disappearances, prolonged detention and threats against families and organisations seeking answers about the violence.

Unpublished findings leave families searching for answers

A second commission began work in August 2026, but detailed information about its mandate and the scope of its investigation has not been made available. Its engagement with victims has reportedly been limited, raising concerns about their involvement in the process of establishing what happened. The experts urged the commission and Tanzanian authorities to explain its purpose and publish its findings once its work is complete.

Reports received by the experts include allegations of mass graves, bodies being removed from morgues and enforced disappearances continuing beyond the election crackdown. Police have reportedly used footage of protests to identify participants, adding to concerns about the treatment of people involved in demonstrations. The experts said victims face a grave and worsening human rights situation, with further restrictions on civic space compounding their difficulties.

Detention and threats deepen pressure on critics

Hundreds of people allegedly remain arbitrarily detained for prolonged periods before trial on treason and terrorism-related charges connected to the unrest. Victims' families, civil society groups, journalists and human rights defenders reportedly face threats, intimidation and surveillance as they seek information or challenge official actions. The experts warned that repression against activists, journalists, rights defenders and opposition supporters is creating a chilling effect on public scrutiny and political participation.

People who flee Tanzania for neighbouring countries reportedly continue to face transnational repression, extending the pressure beyond the country's borders. The experts condemned reports of escalating repression against civil society organisations, journalists, human rights defenders and legal professionals who have scrutinised the opposition leader's trial. They called for an immediate end to attacks on the independence of judges, lawyers and prosecutors, together with accountability for those responsible.

Opposition leader awaits judgment after prolonged custody

Opposition National Chairman Tindu Antipas Mughwai Lissu has remained in continuous custody since April 2025 on a treason charge, an offence carrying the death penalty. The UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention has found his detention arbitrary, and the court's judgment is scheduled for 6 November 2026. He reportedly began a hunger strike on 26 October 2026 to protest restrictions on access to his lawyers.

The experts' concerns link the handling of Lissu's case with broader reports of pressure on people who question the authorities or seek accountability. Their demands include protection for legal professionals, an end to intimidation and investigations capable of identifying those responsible for serious violations. For the hundreds of victims still awaiting answers, publication of the inquiry report remains a central demand alongside justice and reparations.