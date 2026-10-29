Iran’s civilians face deadly foreign strikes and a deepening crackdown, UN expert warns

Military strikes and an intensifying crackdown by Iranian authorities have left people facing threats from abroad and repression at home, UN human rights expert Mai Sato has warned. Thousands of families have suffered loss and trauma through attacks, lethal force used by security forces and executions, according to the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in Iran. Her report describes a population denied both protection from external attacks and respect for its rights within the country.

The report to the UN General Assembly covers February to August 2026, following the December-January protests. Sato documented continued arrests, trials and executions linked to those demonstrations, alongside mounting pressure on families. She said the war had given the authorities cover to intensify their crackdown, with protesters portrayed as agents of the countries attacking Iran.

Thousands of people have reportedly been killed since the United States and Israel launched strikes on 28 February, which the release describes as unlawful. The Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Iran investigated a devastating US strike on a primary school in Minab and another attack near a sports centre and homes in Lamerd. Sato said protection from military attack and protection from domestic human rights violations are equally necessary, with Iranians currently deprived of both.

Protest cases bring executions and worsening trial conditions

At least 34 people have been executed in connection with the December-January protests, according to the report. Peaceful expression has been prosecuted as a national security threat, with some charges carrying the death penalty. The portrayal of protesters as agents of attacking states has added to the pressure facing people accused over their participation in demonstrations.

Sato described a sharp deterioration in due process, including online hearings lasting only minutes and the prosecution of dozens of defendants together in capital cases. Forced confessions have been broadcast within days of arrest, raising further concerns about the treatment of detainees and the fairness of proceedings. Families have faced continuing pressure throughout a period marked by arrests, prosecutions and executions connected to the protests.

Internet shutdowns compound danger and economic hardship

Internet shutdowns imposed by Iranian authorities have made it harder for people to obtain information about attacks or find out whether their loved ones are safe. These restrictions have increased civilians' exposure to danger during military strikes and disrupted their ability to communicate during emergencies. The loss of connectivity has damaged livelihoods, particularly those of women earning money through informal work.

Years of policy failures had already weakened household finances before military strikes and sanctions added further pressure, Sato said. Internet restrictions have deepened that vulnerability by interrupting income-generating activity at a time of growing insecurity. Damage and pollution from the strikes have compounded environmental degradation that the expert linked to years of state neglect and inadequate environmental policies.

UN expert demands investigations and an end to hostilities

Sato identified impunity as a common concern across three UN reports on Iran published in recent weeks. She said she was unaware of investigations by Iranian authorities into the killings or published findings from the United States and Israel concerning their strikes. Independent documentation remains essential to preserving evidence and the experiences of victims when those responsible fail to investigate, she said.

The Special Rapporteur called on Iran to establish a moratorium on executions, release people detained for exercising their rights and guarantee fair trials. She urged Iranian authorities to investigate every death caused by their forces, and called on the United States and Israel to cease hostilities, investigate their attacks and publish the findings. Sato said the war had delivered nothing to Iran's people and called for diplomacy to end the hostilities, with human rights placed at the centre of any agreement.