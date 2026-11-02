Timor-Leste maps labour council reforms to strengthen workers’ voice and dialogue

Government, employer and worker representatives identified priority actions to improve Timor-Leste's National Labour Council during an International Labour Organization workshop in Dili on 23 October 2026. The discussions focused on making the council more effective as a forum for addressing labour issues and supporting cooperation among the three groups. Participants outlined proposed responsibilities and indicative timelines for turning earlier recommendations into practical improvements.

The workshop brought together 34 participants, with equal representation of women and men, from national institutions and five municipalities. Participants represented the Secretariat of State for Vocational Training and Employment (SEFOPE), the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Timor-Leste (CCI-TL) and the Timor-Leste Trade Union Confederation (KSTL). Representatives from Baucau, Bobonaro, Liquiçá, Manufahi and Viqueque contributed perspectives from outside the capital.

The discussions built on a December 2025 assessment conducted using the ILO's Self-Assessment Method for Social Dialogue Institutions. That review identified a need for more inclusive representation, regular meetings, stronger technical support and better follow-up to the council's recommendations. ILO Collective Bargaining and Social Dialogue Specialist Arun Kumar facilitated the workshop, helping participants review those findings and agree on priorities for further work.

Proposed reforms cover council operations and technical skills

Participants proposed reviewing the National Labour Council's framework, functions and operational arrangements, together with strengthening the technical capacity of its members and secretariat. These proposed measures carry an indicative implementation period of six to twelve months and envisage technical assistance from the ILO. Priorities included improving digital document management and information sharing within the secretariat to support the council's everyday work.

Mentoring and coaching were proposed to strengthen leadership and social dialogue skills among government, employer and worker representatives. Employers' and workers' organisations identified opportunities for direct dialogue at enterprise level, with joint monitoring and research activities included in the proposed action plan. Kumar said the workshop had helped participants move from assessing challenges to identifying practical actions, stressing that continued cooperation and follow-up would be necessary to improve the council's effectiveness.

Employers and unions underline the value of dialogue

CCI-TL Vice President Franquelino da Costa Freitas described the council as an important platform where the Government, employers and workers can address issues affecting working life. He stressed that effective dialogue depends on continued cooperation among all three parties, making their participation central to the council's work. KSTL Vice President Berta Ornay highlighted the role of these discussions in protecting workers' rights, resolving workplace problems and building agreement on shared concerns.

Ornay linked stronger social dialogue to decent work, industrial peace and sustainable economic development, placing the proposed improvements within Timor-Leste's wider development needs. National Director for Labour Relations Clementina Almeida, speaking on behalf of SEFOPE's Director-General, welcomed the ILO's continued technical support. She encouraged all partners to strengthen the council and their cooperation, recognising the contribution of government, employers and workers to economic and social development.

Follow-up will determine progress on proposed actions

Participants closed the workshop by reaffirming their commitment to cooperation and follow-up, with implementation identified as the next step towards a more effective council. The event received support through the ILO's Regular Budget Supplementary Account intervention, "Preparing Timor-Leste's workers and policymakers for just transition and the formal economy." That intervention supports efforts to strengthen social dialogue and the capacity of government, employer and worker representatives in Timor-Leste.