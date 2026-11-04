Türkiye’s Green Transition Must Protect Workers, Jobs and Businesses, ILO Forum Hears

The International Labour Organization (ILO) brought together government stakeholders, trade unions, employers and civil society representatives in Ankara to discuss how Türkiye can tackle climate change without putting jobs, workers' rights and business stability at risk. The high-level dialogue focused on creating decent employment opportunities, protecting workers and supporting companies as the country moves towards a greener economy. The discussions carry particular importance as Türkiye prepares to host the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya.

ILO Türkiye Director Yasser Hassan stressed that environmental policies must consider the everyday challenges faced by workers, businesses and communities affected by economic changes. He called for stronger employment protections, sustainable business practices and meaningful participation from trade unions and employer organisations in decisions shaping the green transition. Türkiye's National Just Transition Strategy, currently being developed under the leadership of the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, was identified as an important opportunity to turn these priorities into practical measures.

The workshop, titled "Just Transition in Türkiye: Perspectives, Priorities and Action," was organised under the European Union-funded project "Strengthening Social Partners and Civil Society Capacities on Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work." Representatives from workers' and employers' organisations, international institutions, academia and civil society examined how climate-related economic changes could affect different industries and employment opportunities. Research findings and stakeholder consultations helped participants identify challenges, explore possible solutions and discuss policies that could make the transition fairer for workers and businesses.

Workers Demand Stronger Job Security and Fair Climate Policies

During a high-level panel, representatives of major Turkish trade unions raised concerns about the potential costs of climate policies for employees and their families. TÜRK-İŞ President Ergün Atalay emphasised that workers should not face reduced wages, weaker social security or the loss of existing employment rights because of environmental reforms. He called for stronger social dialogue and direct trade union participation in decisions that could reshape employment conditions across the country.

HAK-İŞ President Mahmut Arslan highlighted how green and digital transformations could change occupations, increase demand for new skills and create uncertainty about job security. DİSK Secretary-General Tayfun Görgün argued that removing barriers to unionisation and collective bargaining would give workers a stronger voice in shaping policies affecting their livelihoods. Both speakers stressed that economic transformation must create opportunities without weakening the rights and protections that employees already have.

Employers also highlighted the financial and technical challenges facing businesses during the transition towards environmentally sustainable operations. Özgecan Zengin, representing the Turkish Confederation of Employer Associations (TİSK), called for stronger financial support, incentives and technical assistance, particularly for companies operating within complex supply chains. UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi described COP31 as an opportunity to turn climate commitments into practical action through cooperation between workers, businesses and civil society.

ILO Bureau for Workers' Activities Director Oliver Roepke and Bureau for Employers' Activities Deputy Director Adam Greene joined the panel online, contributing international perspectives on the challenges of achieving a fair green transition. Their participation connected Türkiye's employment concerns with broader discussions about protecting workers and supporting businesses during climate-related economic changes. The panel was moderated by Yasser Hassan, bringing together different perspectives on how social dialogue can support environmental and economic priorities.

Research Highlights Challenges and Opportunities for Türkiye's Workforce

Jean Barbé, representing the Delegation of the European Union to Türkiye, stressed that successful climate policies depend on listening to different groups and involving them in decisions. He described cooperation and inclusive policymaking as essential foundations for a transition that responds to the needs of workers, employers and wider society. His remarks reinforced the importance of giving affected communities and organisations a meaningful role in developing national climate strategies.

The workshop featured preliminary findings from ILO research titled "Looking at Just Transition through the Eyes of Social Partners, Civil Society and Public Institutions," presented by Nuray Şahin from Ankara University's Department of Labour Economics and Industrial Relations. The research informed discussions about the opportunities and difficulties that workers, enterprises and public institutions may encounter during the green transition. Participants examined how these findings could help policymakers identify vulnerable groups, address employment challenges and support economic activities that create sustainable jobs.

A discussion moderated by ILO Senior Project Coordinator Emre Dönmez explored the potential effects of environmental reforms on different industries, businesses and groups of workers. Another session, led by ILO Training and Research Officer Ayşe Emel Akalın, focused on identifying priority policies, practical measures and opportunities for cooperation among stakeholders. These exchanges helped connect research findings with the concerns of organisations directly involved in Türkiye's changing labour market.

COP31 Creates an Opportunity to Turn Climate Commitments into Action

With COP31 approaching in Antalya, participants stressed the need to move beyond discussions and develop policies that protect employment, strengthen workers' rights and support sustainable enterprises. Türkiye's National Just Transition Strategy could play an important role in bringing these priorities together through cooperation between government institutions, trade unions, employers and civil society. The workshop's findings are expected to contribute to continued consultations and inform practical decisions on how the country manages its green economic transformation.

The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Türkiye in developing policies that combine environmental progress with decent work and social justice. UN Resident Coordinator Babatunde Ahonsi also stressed that cooperation among workers, employers and civil society must continue beyond COP31 to ensure climate commitments produce lasting improvements. Türkiye's challenge will be to turn its environmental ambitions into economic opportunities that protect livelihoods, help businesses adapt and prevent vulnerable workers from carrying an unfair share of the transition's costs.