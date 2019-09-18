International Development News
Mexican journalist Mario Castillejos Valle dies at 60; tributes pour in

Devdiscourse News Desk Mexico City
Updated: 18-09-2019 18:31 IST
Mexican sports journalist Mario Castillejos Valle has died on Wednesday, according to media reports. The popular journalist was 60 years old and reportedly died due to a heart attack. He was very popular among people and was an icon of sports journalism in Mexico.

Soon after the news of Mario Castillejos Valle's death broke out, tributes started pouring in on Twitter. One user wrote (translated from Spanish), "My deepest condolences, now he will be with his dad cheer for his favorite team from the sky. Rest in peace Mario "Mayito Castillejos" Valle. My deepest condolences to your family and friends."

Many such thoughtful tweets were posted by fans of Mario Castillejos Valle.

COUNTRY : Mexico
