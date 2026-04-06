China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

China is home to some of the richest biodiversity on Earth, from dense forests to vast mountain ecosystems. These natural systems do more than support wildlife. They play a major role in the country’s economy, helping sustain agriculture, water systems, and climate stability. Over the years, China has built a massive network of protected areas covering nearly a fifth of its land.

But a new World Bank report, prepared with the International Union for Conservation of Nature and the Food and Agriculture Organization, makes one thing clear: size alone is no longer enough. The real challenge now is making these protected areas work effectively.

From Fragmented Protection to a Unified System

For decades, China’s conservation system grew in pieces. Different types of protected areas were managed by different government bodies, often with overlapping responsibilities. This led to confusion, weak coordination, and uneven protection standards.

To fix this, China has started reshaping its system. It is now organizing protected areas into three main types: national parks, nature reserves, and natural parks. The goal is to simplify management and bring everything under a clearer national framework.

This shift is a major step forward, but it is still ongoing. In many places, old and new systems exist side by side, creating uncertainty about who is responsible for what. The report highlights that clearer roles and stronger coordination will be key to making the reforms successful.

People and Nature Must Work Together

One of the biggest challenges is balancing conservation with human needs. Millions of people live in or near protected areas in China. Many depend on these lands for farming, grazing, or other livelihoods.

The report stresses that conservation cannot succeed without these communities. China has begun introducing policies like ecological compensation and co-management, which aim to support local people while protecting nature.

However, real participation is still limited in many areas. The report calls for stronger systems that involve communities in decision-making and ensure they benefit from conservation efforts. When people see clear advantages, they are more likely to support long-term protection.

Expanding Conservation Beyond Parks

An important idea in the report is that conservation should not be limited to official protected areas. Many landscapes outside parks, such as community lands or managed forests, also help protect biodiversity.

These are known as Other Effective Area-Based Conservation Measures. They allow countries to recognize and support conservation happening in everyday landscapes.

For China, this approach could be crucial. While protected areas already cover a large share of land, they may not be enough to meet global targets. Expanding conservation into working landscapes offers a practical and flexible solution, but it will require clear rules, monitoring, and incentives.

Smarter Planning for a Connected Future

China has already taken a big step with its Ecological Conservation Red Line policy, which identifies and protects critical ecological zones across the country. This approach has helped integrate conservation into national planning.

Yet many protected areas remain isolated. Roads, cities, and farms can cut off wildlife movement and weaken ecosystems. The report highlights the need for better connectivity, such as ecological corridors that link habitats together.

Better planning is also needed to address climate change, which is already affecting species and ecosystems. Protected areas must be designed not just for today, but for future environmental conditions.

Making Protection Work on the Ground

Even the best plans mean little without strong management. The report finds that many protected areas lack clear goals, proper funding, and enough trained staff.

At the same time, new opportunities are emerging. Eco-tourism, conservation jobs, and payments for ecosystem services can help support both nature and local economies. But these must be carefully managed to avoid harming the environment they depend on.

In the end, success will be measured by results. Are ecosystems improving? Are species recovering? Are local communities benefiting?

China has already built one of the world’s largest conservation systems. Now, the challenge is to make it truly effective. If it succeeds, the impact will reach far beyond its borders, shaping global efforts to protect nature in a rapidly changing world.