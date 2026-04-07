J-K cops catch Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, after nearly 16-year chase: Officials.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-04-2026 12:04 IST | Created: 07-04-2026 12:04 IST
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- India
J-K cops catch Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist Abdullah, alias Abu Hureira, after nearly 16-year chase: Officials.
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- terrorism
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