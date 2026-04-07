Customs Corruption Case: Charges Dropped on Technicality

In a significant development, a special court in Thane has discharged Dinesh Devram Fuldiya, a former deputy commissioner of customs, from a 2023 corruption case. The dismissal was based on the grounds that the chargesheet was filed without necessary sanctions from the competent authority.

Presiding over the case, Special Judge D S Deshmukh from the CBI court permitted the discharge application of Fuldiya. He clarified that the prosecution is free to file a fresh chargesheet once the required legal sanctions are obtained. The official orders, dated April 4, were made public recently.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had arrested Fuldiya and another official on June 6, 2023, for allegedly accepting bribes. The bribes were reportedly taken to allow illegal imports at the Jawaharlal Nehru Customs House, exploiting a specific clause of the Customs Act.