Traffic police stops man for cycle challan? Truth behind viral video

Social media is going crazy about the latest viral "cycle challan" video that shows traffic police personnel stopping a cyclist and moving his cycle onto the side of the road where other police officers are penalizing offenders. The video has sparked anger outrage online, especially amid widespread debate over the recently hiked traffic fines.

The "cycle challan" video is from Pennagaram town in Tamil Nadu and is shot from a terrace, due to which the audio is not clear and the conversation between police and the cyclist could not be heard.

After the police personnel locks the cycle and takes it onto the side of the road, the cyclist is seen following him and then negotiating with him. Other police officers are seen dealing with other offenders.

The Hindu in a report about the incident revealed that the SI actually defended the actions of the policeman who stopped the cyclist. But apparently, it was not for the cycle challan.

The policeman was actually trying to stop the two-wheeler rider that is also seen without a helmet in the video. But he didn't stop the two-wheeler rider because the cyclist was riding "hands-free" just behind the other vehicle. The report also said that the cyclist boy was let off with some advice about not taking his hands off the handlebar and was purportedly not issued a "cycle challan".