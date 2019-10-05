Devon: More than a dozen injured after bus accident in Totnes

Over a dozen people have been injured after a double-decker bus overturned in Totnes town of Devon on Saturday, according to local media reports. The bus accident in Totnes happened around 11 am local time and authorities fear that as many as 20 people have been injured in the crash, with one person in serious condition.

Major incident declared by @DC_Police after a double decker bus overturns into a field on the #A385 Totnes to Paignton road - not known how many casualties or state of injuries #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/WDxw8GQRLo — Heart South West News (@HeartSWNews) October 5, 2019

Further details about the bus accident in Totnes are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.