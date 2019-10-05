International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Devon: More than a dozen injured after bus accident in Totnes

Devdiscourse News Desk Totnes
Updated: 05-10-2019 17:57 IST
Devon: More than a dozen injured after bus accident in Totnes

Over a dozen people have been injured after a double-decker bus overturned in Totnes town of Devon on Saturday, according to local media reports. The bus accident in Totnes happened around 11 am local time and authorities fear that as many as 20 people have been injured in the crash, with one person in serious condition.

Further details about the bus accident in Totnes are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United Kingdom
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019