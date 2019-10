Montparnasse: Traffic affected due to power supply issue

Railway traffic is affected in the Montparnasse neighborhood of Paris due to a power supply issue on Thursday. The issue is expected to be resolved by 2:00 pm local time.

There have been no reports of injuries due to the incident.

UPDATE: The administration has said that the traffic remains disrupted on Line N and has advised passengers to plan in advance.

Bonjour Alexandra, le trafic reste actuellement fortement perturbé sur l'ensemble de la #LigneN pour cet après-midi malheureusement. Quel trajet souhaitez-vous réaliser ? À votre service ! — Lignes N et U SNCF (@lignesNetU_SNCF) October 10, 2019

