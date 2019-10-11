Africa Oil & Power 2019 – Second day focusses on sustainable renewable energy future

The second day of Africa Oil & Power conference 2019 commenced with a keynote address from Kholly Zono, Acting CEO of CEF Group, who introduced Gwede Mantashe, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of South Africa.

Kholly Zono outlined CEF Group' energy s strategies in his introductory speech and also shared that the group is in line with the conference theme, motivated by the goal of making energy work and, is driven by the agenda of addressing inequality, unemployment, and poverty.

"The theme of the conference #MakeEnergyWork resonates very well with the CEF Group of companies, taking into account the global challenges in terms of energy requirements," Zono said. "Making energy work is challenging us to move beyond strategies and focus on innovative approaches."

"South Africa recognizes the energy and mineral resources sectors as catalysts to economic growth. We have witnessed how an adverse impact of high costs and unreliable supply of energy have on the productive sectors of the economy," Mantashe stated. He further added that the government is also promoting the Integrated Resource Plan and the Amendment to the Gas Act of 2001 to encourage investment in the energy sector and to increase energy security in the continent.

Minister Mantashe also launched the Africa Energy Series: South Africa 2019 report compiled by Africa Oil & Power and dedicated it to the late Deputy Minister, Bavelile Hlongwe. "Renewables have moved at a very fast pace. Many governments are still getting their heads around how to implement it in the best possible way. The benefits of renewable is multi-fold," said David Masureik, CEO of New Southern Energy.

On building a sustainable renewable energy future, Maduna Ngobeni, Head of Regional Programmes at IPPO, said: "We shouldn't compete with each other. We need to strive for a common goal – we need to understand where we want to be and how we get there. How exactly do we make the environment conducive? What kind of project do you want? The private sector needs a clear framework that will show: 'for the next five to ten years, this is how we will roll it out'."

In tune with this, the CSIR's Energy Centre Head, Dr. Clinton Carter-Brown, in an AOP talk session addressed South Africa's energy transition to decarbonization based on mostly renewable energy and highlighted that the transition presents more opportunities than challenges for the country.

"South Africa is well-positioned to be among regional and global leaders transitioning the energy system. Therefore strategic investment in research and development initiatives that speak to technology innovation and industrialization are paramount."

In a utility of the future panel discussion joined by Sustain Power, Matleng Energy Solutions, USAID/Power Africa and more, the panel agreed on a customer-focused and sustainable strategies as the way forward. Rather than seeing the difficulties facing Africa as obstacles, the panel believes that these challenges hold the potential for Africa to get ahead of the trend.

The Africa Oil & Power conference and exhibition will conclude on October 11. The program for the final day will be centered on the theme of Driving Investment and African Trade.

