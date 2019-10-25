International Development News
Eni starts production at Obiafu-41 discovery in Niger Delta

Eni will generate 20 percent of the entire national electricity production, establishing itself as the leading electricity producer in the country. Image Credit: ANI

The Italian oil brand, Eni has started gas and condensate production at its Obiafu-41 discovery in the Niger Delta.

Eni revealed in a recently released statement that the Obiafu-41 discovery contains approximately 20 billion cubic meters of gas and 60 million barrels of condensate. Production will reach a capacity of 3 million cubic meters of gas and 3,000 barrels of condensate per day once complete.

"The gas from this discovery will largely be channelled to the domestic market in order to feed the power sector," the major said.

The gas will be processed at the Ob-Ob plant, operated by Eni, and sent to the 500MW Kwale Okpai power plant – Nigeria's first independent power plant (IPP), which is currently being upgraded. Once upgrades on the IPP are complete, it will have a capacity of 1GW.

"Eni will generate 20 percent of the entire national electricity production, establishing itself as the leading electricity producer in the country," the major added.

Beyond the Okpai power plant, Eni supplies power to over 500,000 people in 85 local communities and approximately 30 percent of its gas production is supplied to Nigeria's domestic gas market.

