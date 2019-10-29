International Development News
Volkswagen choses Rwanda for launching first electric car in Africa

Earlier, Siemens in joint effort from the Rwanda Energy Group and City of Kigali conducted an assessment of the city’s grid to establish if it has the capacity to support innovation. Image Credit: Twitter / Rwanda Broadcasting Agency

Rwanda becomes the first country in Africa to introduce Volkswagen's electric car, the e-Golf at the Kigali Convention Centre. This electric car (e-Golf) is the outcome of the joint venture between Volkswagen and Siemens.

Rwanda is the first country in Africa where Volkswagen is testing electric cars. Today's launch is said to be witnessed by the East African country's Prime Minister Édouard Ngirente. Initially, four cars will be launched in the local market added with one charging station at the Volkswagen assembly plant at the Kigali Special Economic Zone. Later, the number will rise to 20 with around 15 more charging stations in various parts of Kigali.

The launch of electric car is another example of Rwanda's current position in Africa that makes the country a suitable and preferable destination for technological advancement. As one of the world's ten leading manufacturers of electric vehicles, Volkswagen has rightly chosen Rwanda for pushing electric car in the African continent.

Only 66 electric vehicles were sold in 2018 and the figure was almost close to zero in the rest of the continent, as revealed by President and Chief Executive Officer of Toyota South Africa Motors, Andrew Kirby. This encourage Volkswagen to turn its gaze to Rwanda as its next destination for the ambitious investment.

Earlier, Siemens in joint effort from the Rwanda Energy Group and City of Kigali conducted an assessment of the city's grid to establish if it has the capacity to support innovation. According to their assessment, Kigali's grid was enough to support the charging stations and consequent phases of the pilot project.

