International Development News
Development News Edition

AfDB lends $18.1mn to boost public financial management in Cameroon

AfDB lends $18.1mn to boost public financial management in Cameroon
“This project is important for the good execution of the vast program of reforms under way, for the macroeconomic and budgetary stability of Cameroon as for the entire CEMAC zone, assured Solomane Koné, Country Manager of AfDB. Image Credit: Flickr

The African Development Bank's board of directors recently agreed for a loan of USD 18.1 million from the African Development Fund for public finances of Cameroon.

For the implementation of the Public Finance Management Strengthening Support Project (PARGEFIP), this financial assistance from the African Development Fund must contribute to improving performance, integrity and transparency in public financial management.

"It's about successfully mobilizing more internal budget revenue to ensure financing of the structural infrastructure development program and improve the quality of public spending, particularly that linked to public investment," the deputy director of the African Development Bank for Central Africa, Racine Kane explained. According to Kane, Cameroon's current public finance challenge is twofold.

"This project is important for the good execution of the vast program of reforms under way, for the macroeconomic and budgetary stability of Cameroon as for the entire CEMAC zone, assured Solomane Koné, Country Manager of the African Development Bank. The country is committed to the success of the program and we are confident that the dialogue and close coordination already existing between Cameroon, the Bank and other development partners will continue for the proper implementation of PARGEFIP. The first focus of PARGEFIP will be the strengthening of budgetary resource mobilization capacities. The objective is to expand Cameroon's non-oil tax base through strengthening tax administration and combating fraud, tax evasion and illicit financial flows. The second focus will be on strengthening the public finance management framework, including the public debt management framework," Kevin Lumbila, Project Manager, Chief Governance Expert opined.

In addition, through technical assistance activities, the reinforcement of logistical resources and training, the project will support the government's efforts to mobilize more budgetary resources to finance the structural infrastructure development program.

At the end of September 2019, the portfolio of the African Development Bank in Cameroon included 26 projects for a total commitment of USD 1.3 billion for the public sector (18 national projects and 8 regional projects) and USD 731.6 million for the private sector (7 projects). The main areas of intervention in the public sector are in transport and information technologies (43 percent) but also in governance (20 percent), agriculture and the environment (13 percent), energy (20 percent), water and sanitation (2 percent) and social (2 percent).

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

India chided for revoking overseas citizenship of British Modi critic

Press freedom watchdogs rebuked the Indian government on Friday for revoking the overseas citizenship of British writer Aatish Taseer, calling it retribution for criticism of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi.In May, weeks befo...

Zimbabwe suspends South African livestock imports after foot and mouth outbreak

Zimbabwe has suspended imports of livestock and meat from South Africa for the second time this year after an outbreak of foot and mouth in the north of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. In January, Zimbabwe joined Botsw...

Backing for Mexico's leader hits lowest ebb after security setbacks - poll

Support for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has slipped to its lowest since he took office nearly a year ago, dragged down by security lapses, a tracking poll showed on Friday. The survey by polling firm Consulta Mitofsky show...

UPDATE 1-Woman dies as downpours bring floods across central and northern England

A woman was found dead in floodwater on Friday after severe storms brought a months rainfall in less than 24 hours to parts of central and northern England.Police said the womans body had been found near a stretch of the River Derwent near ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019