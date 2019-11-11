International Development News
Development News Edition

WFP gets $10.9mn from Germany to assist flood-affected people in South Sudan

WFP gets $10.9mn from Germany to assist flood-affected people in South Sudan
Some of the contribution will be used to scale-up biometric registration through World Food Programme’s SCOPE system used to redeem food or cash entitlements through fingerprint authentication and the household SCOPE card. Image Credit: Twitter(@NRC_Norway)

A contribution of around USD 10.9 million (€10 million) has been given by Germany to the United Nations World Food Programme to support life-saving humanitarian and recovery activities as well as the current response to widespread flooding in South Sudan.

South Sudan is still reeling from the effects of a severe drought episode – with 4.5 million people in need of food assistance between now and the end of the year. In addition, South Sudan is currently hit by the worst floods in living memory affecting close to a million people and it would cost WFP USD 40 million to mount an effective flood response for the next three months.

"People affected by the floods need immediate help. We have therefore increased our humanitarian assistance to the people of South Sudan by a further €10 million," says Manuel Müller, Germany's Ambassador to South Sudan. "Overall in 2019, Germany has contributed humanitarian assistance worth €72 million through various United Nations agencies and non-governmental organizations in the country."

"We are very grateful to the people of Germany for their continued support,'' says Matthew Hollingworth, World Food Programme's Country Director in South Sudan. "The contribution is invaluable, but South Sudan is not out of the woods yet. It is crucial that we maintain support to consolidate the gains made, especially now as the country continues on the path to recovery and peace."

Some of the contribution will be used to scale-up biometric registration through World Food Programme's SCOPE system – a beneficiary information and transfer management platform – used to redeem food or cash entitlements through fingerprint authentication and the household SCOPE card. To date, some 2 million people have been registered on the SCOPE system in South Sudan and plans are underway to have registered five million by 2020.

The contribution will also enable the United Nations Humanitarian Air Service, which is managed by World Food Programme (WFP), to keep providing flights for the humanitarian community. The air service transports 90,000 passengers per year to 55 regular destinations in the country.

WFP provides various types of assistance in South Sudan: food assistance for people building or restoring community assets such as roads, emergency school meals to keep children in school and the treatment of moderate acute malnutrition among children and pregnant and nursing women. Since January, WFP has so far reached 4.3 million people and plans to reach 5 million people by the end of the year.

The German government is one of the longest-standing partners of WFP assistance in South Sudan. The latest contribution brings Germany's total contributions to WFP activities in South Sudan to €124 million (USD 140 million) in the last five years.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

JNU students attending convocation say last day 'ruined' due to protests

Many students who got their degrees at the third convocation ceremony of the Jawaharlal Nehru University were left disheartened on Monday owing to the protests over fee hike as they felt their last day as a JNU student was ruined. There wer...

Expedite pending cases relating to SC & S T: Nitish

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday asserted that pending cases relating to Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe need to be expedited and the law department should appoint special public prosecutors in different special courts for th...

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to the

Maharashtra governor refused to grant more time to theSena to stake claim to form government Aaditya....

UPDATE 3-Turkey starts repatriating Islamic State detainees

Turkey said on Monday it had deported two captives from Islamic State -- a German and an American -- beginning a programme to repatriate detainees that has caused friction with its NATO allies since it launched an offensive in northern Syri...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019